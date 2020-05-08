Denver Broncos Full 2020 Regular Season Schedule Revealed

The Denver Broncos are coming off what could be a momentous offseason, having made a couple of coaching hires and veteran acquisitions, while flooding the roster with 10 draft picks — three of which are wide receivers.

With Drew Lock entering his second year and first full season as the starting quarterback, the outlook is one of optimism heading into the 2020 campaign. We've had the list of opponents the Broncos would face in the 2020 regular season, but until Thursday night, we didn't know the order.

With the NFL set to unveil the entire 16-game schedule at 6pm MDT, KUSA's Mike Klis was fed the whole enchilada about a half-hour early. The team has since confirmed the schedule via press release.

Here's how the Broncos' 2020 campaign will shape up.

Preseason

Game 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers | August 13-17 (TBD)

Game 2: vs. Chicago Bears | August 20-24 (TBD)

Game 3: at Los Angeles Rams | August 27-30

Game 4: at Arizona Cardinals | September 3

Regular Season

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans (MNF) | September 14

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers | September 20

Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | September 27

Week 4: at New York Jets (TNF) | October 1

Week 5: at New England Patriots | October 11



Week 6: vs. Miami Dolphins | October 18

Week 7: vs. Kansas City Chiefs | October 25

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons | November 8

Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders | November 15

Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Chargers | November 22

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints | November 29

Week 13: at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) | December 6

Week 14: at Carolina Panthers | December 13

Week 15: vs. Buffalo Bills | December 19 or 20 (TBD)

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers | December 26 or 27 (TBD)

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders | January 3

The Broncos get three primetime games, one on each football day — Sunday, Monday and Thursday. It's not the easiest slate of games in the NFL, but it's not the worst.

Mile High Huddle will be publishing a full in-depth analysis of the Broncos' schedule later on Thursday. Stay tuned for the deep-dive.

