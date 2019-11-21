Broncos GM John Elway Lambasts 'Unknown Sources', Backs Fangio Publicly

Suffice to say, it’s been an action-packed few days for the Denver Broncos. First, a report surfaced over the weekend that portrayed the situation between head coach Vic Fangio and his assistants and players as being less than peachy.

Second, came the historic collapse in the Twin Cities, which saw the Broncos squander a 20-0 halftime lead. Following the team's Week 11 loss, Von Miller and others closed ranks around their leader, pointing to the future with burgeoning hope.

While the Jason La Canfora sources that suggested unrest in the Fangio camp remain unconfirmed and anonymous, we can proceed with the knowledge that reports of a shaky situation for the first-year head coach are almost certainly exaggerated. Several Broncos were quick off the mark to pour scorn on such damaging reports that their guru was an unpopular and 'gruff' figure within his own setup.

Even GM John Elway was in supportive mode when talking through KOA 850 News Radio. The Broncos front-office czar made clear is skepticism of La Canfora's sources.

"A, number one is, these unknown sources, I don't like," Elway told Logan and Lewis on Wednesday. "That, number one, is if you're going to take some information that you get removed second- or third-hand, it's not a good thing for somebody that is reporting a story. For me, I think that's really B.S. And then the next thing is, I'm really happy with what Vic's done, the way he is. He's tough on these guys but I think that everybody's starting to understand what it is... From being inside this building, I know that what Vic’s doing and what his staff are doing and they’re on the same page. I think we’ll continue to work on this. But I couldn’t be happier with what Vic’s doing and what he’s done this year.”

Elway’s words certainly appear to add up to more like a ringing endorsement rather than the dreaded front office 'vote of confidence'. While addressing the media this week, standout safety Justin Simmons also got behind his head coach in the wake of the rumors.

“Vic being a first-year head coach here installing a new defense and installing a new offense, you can see the guys are buying in.” Simmons said. “The systems are working.”

With many damaging and critical headlines that were bound to emerge after the Broncos' implosion against the Minnesota Vikings, it seemed inevitable that it might all pile on top of the young, developing team. Early signs are that the Broncos have taken the blow on the chin and are determined to learn from the experience and get better at closing games out.

Positively, the Broncos are now emerging with a self-belief that they may just be on to something big in the near future if they can stick together and grow. Which is something that No. 31 made clear.

Coming up short of delivering what would have been a big statement win, only to see events conspire to toss it away, could well break the back of many a young team. So it came at an opportune moment that their on-field leader, Von Miller, would choose to break bread with his teammates.

The suggestion of the Super Bowl 50 MVP that the squad should dine and bond together after the Broncos had arrived back in Denver on Sunday night was well received by the players and looks as if it’s fostered a deeper element of team chemistry. Forging these stronger links might serve to strengthen the team's resolve for the road trip to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and the remaining slate of games.

As always, with teams who are still figuring out how to win, cracks can appear or even be imagined. So it is that Fangio might be most thankful that Von’s exercise in Bronco unity was timed as expertly as his pass rushes.

