Broncos GM John Elway Reveals What he's Looking for in Drew Lock's Ideal Backup QB

I don't envy John Elway this year. On one hand, Elway is hitting the new league year with what amounts to an unprecedented amount of salary cap space, which could still grow, and 12 projected draft picks.

On the other, the Denver Broncos' GM is facing a veritable exodus of homegrown talent which could expose even more roster holes. The silver lining, again, is that as it stands now, the Broncos have about $70 million in salary cap space, which Elway can ostensibly use to plug said holes.

One of those is the backup quarterback position. With Elway having anointed the second-year Drew Lock as the guy for at least 2020, it spells doom for veteran QB Joe Flacco.

The Broncos will have to make a decision on Flacco, and earlier this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, the GM said he expects to have clarity on the issue "before the new league year." Assuming Flacco is gone (a safe bet), that frees up another $10.05M in cap space, but leaves the Broncos sans a proven signal-caller behind Lock.

The Broncos can tender Brandon Allen, who went 1-2 as a pinch starter last year between Flacco's season-ending injury and Lock's debut, and is scheduled to be a restricted free agent. Or, the team could let Allen bounce because Brett Rypien is entering his second year and could be poised to take a step forward in his development.

Neither are particularly encouraging as bonafide backup options to Lock. When it comes to what the Broncos are looking for specifically in Lock's backup for 2020, Elway spoke to it following his press conference at the Combine where he held court with local beat writers in a more intimate media scrum.

"We'll see, [but] I think I'd like to get a veteran [quarterback]," Elway said via ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "Just with the youth we have at the position now and somebody that can help, you know, help in that situation. ... I think I'd prefer a veteran, but we'll see what's available."

Allen is technically a veteran, but now heading into his fifth calendar year in the NFL, Lock actually has more starting experience than him (5 games to 3). It's a safe bet that Rypien will at least get the chance to compete in training camp and ply his wares for new OC Pat Shurmur and QBs Coach Mike Shula.

But as Elway said, he's going to "see what's available". So who are some free-agent options that meet the following three requirements? 1.) Experience 2.) Mentor 3.) No perceived threat to Lock's standing as 'the guy'.

First, let's dispense with three names who have at different times this offseason at least been bandied about as possible targets of Denver's. Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, and Teddy Bridgewater. Each are looking for a starting job and each is likely to find it on the open market. Here are the three best candidates.

Case Keenum | 32: I know Elway is traditionally reticent to rekindle things with former Broncos, but he did it once before with a QB — Brock Osweiler circa 2017. If Keenum could be had for the right price, he'd check all three of those boxes. Considering his inability to really connect in the Broncos' locker room in his one year as a 16-game starter in Denver, I doubt he'd be viewed as a threat to Lock by the players.

Chase Daniel | 33: Daniel shares an alma mater with Lock and has made a lot of money throughout his career as an NFL backup. If he could be had at the right price, he checks every box for a backup. The question is, at what cost could you get him to Denver to mentor Lock and serve as the Broncos' fail-safe?

Matt Moore | 36: Moore just won a Super Bowl ring in Kansas City and fans should be well aware of his competency after seeing him brutalize the Broncos in Week 7 after Patrick Mahomes went down with a knee injury in the second quarter. Moore checks every box and can still play if something were to happen to Lock.

If Elway is intent on acquiring viable veteran to put behind Lock, he's going to have to be willing to allocate a little chunk of that cap space. If it gets ridiculous, in terms of what these veterans are asking for on the open market, it'll be incumbent on Elway not to overthink it and just tender Allen and move on.

