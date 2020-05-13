Insider Reveals Broncos Have Been in Contact With 9-Time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters

The Denver Broncos did next-to-nothing to upgrade or bolster the offensive tackle position during the offseason. Outside of signing Central Arkansas undrafted rookie Hunter Watts, the Broncos stood pat at the position.

We assumed that it meant that GM John Elway was confident in the bookend duo of Garett Bolles and Ja'Wuan James. Then the Broncos went and declined Bolles' fifth-year option, which again cast shadows on just how Elway and company view the OT position at this point in time.

It's never too late to make additions and with the Broncos carrying more than enough salary cap space to make an OT addition, the team brass could strike at any time. The problem is, quality OTs don't grow on trees and when they're available on the free-agent market, it usually isn't for long.

That sets the stage for another story linking the Broncos to ex-Eagles perennial Pro Bowler Jason Peters who's been tied to the Mile High City by national writers. When it comes to breaking Broncos stories at the local level, The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala is among the market's leaders. On Tuesday evening, Jhabvala chimed in on a Twitter conversation by confirming the Broncos' legitimate interest in Peters.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Just as I have viewed the situation dating back to the draft, indeed, the Broncos have checked with Peters to see what his asking price is but Elway wants to see how the Bolles vs. Elijah Wilkinson competition shapes up. This is what I've been telling listeners of the Huddle Up Podcast daily.

That camp battle won't be resolved until (at the soonest) late July. By then, it's unlikely that Peters will remain on the market as Philadelphia has expressed an interest in bringing him back.

This is a classic 'hurry up and wait' situation. Fans want immediate resolution at the OT position but the team is willing to take its time and let the chips fall.

This team likes Bolles a heck of a lot more than fans do. Draft pedigree has much to do with that internal view but the Broncos are going to continue to give their 2017 first-round pick every opportunity to succeed (or fail), even postured in an 'open' competition with Wilkinson for the starting left tackle job.

Peters is available today, as is Kelvin Beachum. The Broncos don't have a sense of urgency to make an OT addition, so for now, it might be wise to place this particular situation out of mind lest you risk eating your heart out.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.