Broncos Insider Hints at Potential Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Denver Broncos' GM John Elway is no stranger to maneuvering in the NFL Draft. Just last year, Elway traded back from pick No. 10 to pick 20, coming away with two additional third-round selections — one in 2019 and one in 2020.

Thanks in part to that maneuver, not only did the Broncos land TE Noah Fant at pick 20 and QB Drew Lock in round two, but the club now has three third-rounders in the coming draft. That sets the stage for a bizarre article from KUSA's Mike Klis.

I say bizarre because it's not often an NFL team seemingly blatantly leaks draft info to its No. 1 news-breaker in the market. Whether it ends up being smoke or fire, it's something we have to take seriously. Klis couched it as if to say, 'This is what the Broncos should do.' But I have to wonder how much of this article is based on info he's been fed from Dove Valley.

First, Klis tweeted the following on Wednesday.

Klis then gave additional background to the tweet by writing the following in this article after talking about ethernet cables for Elway's home office.

*Add a third pick between the Broncos’ No. 15 pick in the first round and No. 46 selection in the second round.

Trader John and Russell have become quite good at such maneuvers. They already have decent trade-into-second round ammunition with three picks in the third round.

The Broncos need to come away with three starters from this draft – receiver, cornerback and offensive lineman (either left tackle or center-guard).

What it Means

Make no mistake, this isn't Klis guessing on what will unfold on draft night. This isn't Klis looking into a crystal ball and making a bold prediction.

No, my bet is that something this blatant was 'leaked' or given to Klis. And there's a good chance there's some veracity to it. I'm not so sure that it's smoke meant to throw other NFL teams off the Broncos' scent.

Needs

It is interesting to see Klis list wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback as the Broncos' top positional priorities. That lines up with what we've been saying here at Mile High Huddle since the free-agency wave ended.

Elway has the Ammo

If the Broncos get their guy at pick 15, and Elway indeed wants to move into either the back end of round one or early round two, he doesn't have to package the team's No. 46 overall selection for the privilege.

Two third-round picks ought to get it done. Maybe even one and a fourth-rounder, depending on where and when Elway wants to maneuver.

The Broncos currently have five selections in the top-100, which encompasses what draftniks call the 'premium' rounds (one, two and three). Denver holds 10 total selections in this draft, so spending a couple of them to move up and grab an impact player in late round one or early round two would make some sense, if Elway can indeed find a willing trade partner and if the right prospect falls.

The odds are good that the Broncos will make a draft-day trade. Elway maneuvers in every single draft. It all comes down to whether the right prospect(s) are there for the taking and if the right trade partner can be locked down.

