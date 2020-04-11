Mile High Huddle
Broncos Insider Hints at Potential Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Chad Jensen

Denver Broncos' GM John Elway is no stranger to maneuvering in the NFL Draft. Just last year, Elway traded back from pick No. 10 to pick 20, coming away with two additional third-round selections — one in 2019 and one in 2020. 

Thanks in part to that maneuver, not only did the Broncos land TE Noah Fant at pick 20 and QB Drew Lock in round two, but the club now has three third-rounders in the coming draft. That sets the stage for a bizarre article from KUSA's Mike Klis. 

I say bizarre because it's not often an NFL team seemingly blatantly leaks draft info to its No. 1 news-breaker in the market. Whether it ends up being smoke or fire, it's something we have to take seriously. Klis couched it as if to say, 'This is what the Broncos should do.' But I have to wonder how much of this article is based on info he's been fed from Dove Valley. 

First, Klis tweeted the following on Wednesday. 

Klis then gave additional background to the tweet by writing the following in this article after talking about ethernet cables for Elway's home office. 

*Add a third pick between the Broncos’ No. 15 pick in the first round and No. 46 selection in the second round.

Trader John and Russell have become quite good at such maneuvers. They already have decent trade-into-second round ammunition with three picks in the third round.

The Broncos need to come away with three starters from this draft – receiver, cornerback and offensive lineman (either left tackle or center-guard).

What it Means

Make no mistake, this isn't Klis guessing on what will unfold on draft night. This isn't Klis looking into a crystal ball and making a bold prediction. 

No, my bet is that something this blatant was 'leaked' or given to Klis. And there's a good chance there's some veracity to it. I'm not so sure that it's smoke meant to throw other NFL teams off the Broncos' scent. 

Needs

It is interesting to see Klis list wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback as the Broncos' top positional priorities. That lines up with what we've been saying here at Mile High Huddle since the free-agency wave ended. 

Elway has the Ammo

If the Broncos get their guy at pick 15, and Elway indeed wants to move into either the back end of round one or early round two, he doesn't have to package the team's No. 46 overall selection for the privilege. 

Two third-round picks ought to get it done. Maybe even one and a fourth-rounder, depending on where and when Elway wants to maneuver. 

The Broncos currently have five selections in the top-100, which encompasses what draftniks call the 'premium' rounds (one, two and three). Denver holds 10 total selections in this draft, so spending a couple of them to move up and grab an impact player in late round one or early round two would make some sense, if Elway can indeed find a willing trade partner and if the right prospect falls. 

The odds are good that the Broncos will make a draft-day trade. Elway maneuvers in every single draft. It all comes down to whether the right prospect(s) are there for the taking and if the right trade partner can be locked down. 

Comments (42)
BeGoodBroncos
BeGoodBroncos

This is confusing to me

..."If the Broncos get their guy at pick 15, and Elway indeed wants to move into either the back end of round one or early round two, he doesn't have to package the team's No. 46 overall selection for the privilege.

Two third-round picks ought to get it done. Maybe even one, depending on where and when Elway wants to maneuver."...

How do they move back into the first or move up in the second with only using 1 maybe 2 3rd rounders to do that ?

No. 1-22
Ringneck1
Ringneck1

"Two third-round picks ought to get it done. Maybe even one, depending on where and when Elway wants to maneuver."

Chad, Am I understanding you correctly? What team is going to acquire a single 3rd for a second round pick? Ok maybe Bill O' Brien in Houston. But I don't think nfl gms normally trade a 3rd and get a second back. Far more likely would be packaging the 2nd and a third to move up a few spots in the second, but that's not the premise of the article.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Ringneck1
Ringneck1 said: "Two third-round picks ought to get it done. Maybe even one, depending on where and when Elway wants to maneuver." Chad, Am I understanding you correctly? What team is going to acquire a single 3rd for a second round pick? Ok maybe Bill O' Brien in Houston. But I don't think nfl gms normally trade a 3rd and get a second back. Far more likely would be packaging the 2nd and a third to move up a few spots in the second, but that's not the premise of the article.

Typo. Good lookin' out! Here's what I meant to say: "Two third-round picks ought to get it done. Maybe even one and a fourth-rounder, depending on where and when Elway wants to maneuver."

Brew77
Brew77

If the Broncos are looking for 3 starters at WR CB and OL they can do so without trading picks. First round is obvious with WR second round will be full of really good CB’s the likes of A.J. Terrell Damon Arnette possibly Trevon Diggs among others. And they can get a Tackle and Center in the third both Nick Harris and Tyler Badiasz will be there. Some teams sometimes make trades they don’t have to a lot of times you should just stay put and let the board play out.

Ringneck1
Ringneck1

Maybe they can offer Jeff Heuerman to the Texans for #40. Or better yet, Heuerman and a 3rd for Deshawn Watson and next year's #1.

Can you imagine the calls the Texans are getting these days after their last lopsided trade?

broncofan55555
broncofan55555

Math error somewhere. The trade value chart says that all three 3rd round picks gives the Broncos 500 points and gets them to #40. Their second and a third could get them into the first round or high into the second round. They could do 15, 40, and 46 by packaging all three third rounders.

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

They have clearly targeted certain players - which is great! What matters is fit not rankings...oh and don't forget one UDFA will make the team too...

CUBuffinTX
CUBuffinTX

I think they will get one of the 3 targets at 15 not talking about the receivers. One of the 3 positions. Which one might dictate where and if they need to move. Let’s say one of the OT’s is there at 15 check that box. There is a strong likelihood they could get the CB at 46 so the receiver becomes a player they might need to move for from 28 to 35 maybe.
Now if they get receiver at 15 I think that needing to make a move is less likely because now you are looking at OT’s that need work so you could still go corner at 46 and play the long game and make a move after 46 for OL or just wait.

BigJDub
BigJDub

Phillip Lindsay on the blocks!

broncobuckeyenomad
broncobuckeyenomad

Looking at past precedent it’s likely going to cost more than just two 3rd rounders.

Tazz1974
Tazz1974

I agree he has to give up a pick next year

Turtlesuep
Turtlesuep

Minnesota is the answer. Trade back to 25 and get 58 as well and grab Wr Denzel Mims or Jalen Raegor or C Cesar Ruiz. With the 58 and the first 3rd rounder trade with Houston for the 40th pick where you get Corner A J Terrell or OT Josh Jones or Wr Shenault. Also with the 46 pick you get OT Austin Jackson or Lukas Niang or CB Jalen Johnson. You then have two more 3rd round picks to lockdown Tyler Biadesz, Rashard Lawrence or Davis-Gaither

Turtlesuep
Turtlesuep

Reason behind this is Minnesota will want C J Henderson and an edge rusher or Justin Jefferson. Houston will still have 2 seconds and our third.

dremsmith1
dremsmith1

Wow. Fascinating turn of events. Is a later round 1/early round 2 really available for just 2 3's?

Jefffrey55
Jefffrey55

You have to trade back and hope. 15 to 22 get Xavier McKinney or Patrick Queen. Trade the 2nd, a 3rd and a 5th for Saints #24 and get Austin Jackson. Get either Mims Reagor Jefferson or Aiyuk at 46... Or keep the second skip Jackson and get either Arnette or Fulton at 53 and Wilson or Hamler or Edwards depending on 46th for the first third. Peart or Troy 2nd 3rd and sleeper CB the third 3rd. Logan in 4th. Lots of depth players needed too.

Chilly303
Chilly303

Could trade back to Miami at #24. Miami sends the Broncos #24 and #39 in exchange for #15, #83 and #178 (5th round). 3 picks in the top 46, like last season. 5 picks in the top 79. That'll add starters and depth. Miami would have 3 picks in the top 18.

MarkLewis
MarkLewis

My definition of "blockbuster" is different than this I guess.

In any case, two 3rds, let alone a 3rd & a 4th, won't land us a late 1st or early 2nd. The 46 absolutely would be part of that deal. What I could see happening though, is the 77 & 83 picks nab us a pick close to that 46 spot We could then send those two 2nds away to move up into the 20s somewhere if there's a guy there they really want bad. I could see them doing that for Mims, Henderson, or maybe a guy like Kinlaw if he fell due to concerns about the knee. Imagine getting Ruggs at 15, then Mims at around 25. Sutton/Mims/Ruggs/Fant...would eclipse KC's receiving corp & they'd all be on rookie deals. Find an OT for Munchak in the 4th and call it a day. Granted it would be quality over quality but Lock would be set up to terrorize opposing secondaries, which is basically what we want from this draft.

BroncoSanto
BroncoSanto

Think about this if we have the $ or can make room for it...send 15th pick to Washington for Trent Willams. Chances are Wills and Thomas will be gone. Trent is a beast with 3-4 more pro bowl caliber years. Make our o-line very scary over very questionable. Let Garrett & Juwaan fight for their job at RT. Send loser packing.

LT Williams
LG Risner
C (draft pick)
RG Glasgow
RT Bolles vs James winner

Could be nasty o-line. Lock happy. In the words of Ben Stiller DO IT! DO IT!...DO IT!

Jimrichard
Jimrichard

Wow football has sure gotten complicated. You need some accountant types to keep you from getting out maneuvered and then they might still be a bust. Its like playing the games in Las Vegas or something.

broncofan55555
broncofan55555

I believe Elway will WANT to trade up to grab one of the big 3 WRs. Everything depends though on how the board falls and the willingness of one of the teams ahead being willing to trade and for a REASONABLE amount of draft capital. Obviously he has to have contingency plans because the only thing certain about draft day is absolute uncertainty will reign. If Elway has the luck of the Irish again like last year, he will get three starters out of his first three selections. Now, I wish that the Broncos had lost their last game. Sitting at #10, they would be in the cat bird's seat for one of the big three WRs without having to sweat. They could just let the game come to them. Instead, winning that game dictates some difficult decisions.

Mr. Pioneer
Mr. Pioneer

If Ruggs is not there at #15, trade back and grab Mims. Keep your picks and get C, DB, and another WR (Hill). I know this won't happen because Elway will use the extra picks in Round 3 to wheel and deal. A fun draft to watch this year!

Studlee14
Studlee14

Is getting both Minnesota's first rounder, 22 and 25, and swapping a third too much for Minnesota to give up? That would be dream scenario lol.

