Report: Broncos Interested in Ex-Chargers' RB Melvin Gordon

The same insider who reported weeks ago that the Denver Broncos are looking to add a 'starter type' running back in free agency just narrowed down the targets. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on Saturday that the Broncos are interested in ex-Chargers' RB Melvin Gordon.

The Broncos are interested in Gordon, who showed All Pro flashes in his five years for the division-rival Chargers, but never quite put it all together. He was beset by fumbles early in his career, then an injury, then a holdout.

The Broncos already have a Pro Bowl RB on-roster in Phillip Lindsay and the time will soon come when the team will have to pay him. There were hints earlier this offseason that GM John Elway would at least consider extending Lindsay but as is the wont of most NFL teams, a new contract for Lindsay is unlikely to happen until the Broncos absolutely have to.

That point won't come for a couple of years yet, as Lindsay is entering the final year of his college free-agent contract. He'll be a restricted free agent in 2021, which the Broncos will control via the tendering process.

It's not really until 2022 that the Broncos will be forced into a monetary decision on Lindsay. That doesn't mean it can't happen before then, but it's unlikely just based on NFL custom.

So, what does that mean for the Broncos in the present? Elway likely looks around the AFC West and recognizes that the Chargers had a potent one-two punch at RB over the last few years with Gordon and Austin Ekeler.

With Pat Shurmur on staff as the new offensive coordinator, the Broncos need a versatile RB who can catch passes out of the backfield as well as he runs inside and outside zone. In five NFL seasons, Gordon has 224 receptions, to go along with his 4,240 rushing yards.

Gordon is an above-average dual-threat RB and as Klis mentions, he's played at an extremely high level at times as a Charger, although he is coming off an oddly stunted season which began with a hold-out. Gordon only appeared in 12 games, missing the first quarter of the season before finally reporting for duty.

Still, he posted over 900 yards from scrimmage in those 12 games (11 starts) and nine touchdowns. That was a down year for Gordon.

I can see how the Broncos might talk themselves into paying a back like Gordon, but I still view it as a risky proposition. The analytics aren't kind to teams who take it upon themselves to be the ones to pay a second contract to an RB. More often than not, it comes back to haunt the team.

But if it's about giving second-year QB Drew Lock as many weapons and as much help as possible, I can understand it. The question is, at what cost would Gordon come?

Based on RB contracts the league over, my educated guess is that it'd cost the Broncos at least $7 million per year to sign Gordon, but likely more than that. The highest-paid RBs in the NFL are earning upwards of $13-15M/year. Just the notion of paying a RB that much makes me shudder.

We'll see how it shakes out. As of now, NFL free agency is still poised to begin this week. The legal tampering window opens Monday morning, with free agency and the new league year following on Wednesday when new agreements can be signed and consummated.

There is a chance the NFL could push back the new league year by a week or more because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The issue being, free-agent acquisitions have to pass a physical with their new team before a contract can be made official, and it most instances, that'll require travel. Cross your fingers.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.