WATCH: Broncos' LB Alexander Johnson Enlists Child Neighbor to Help him Train

Chad Jensen

Alexander Johnson is coming off a 2019 season in which he emerged out of nowhere to become one of the NFL's best inside linebackers. The Denver Broncos are hoping Johnson's impressive campaign wasn't a flash in the pan after he posted 93 tackles (42 solo), five tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles in just 12 starts. 

With the Broncos' Offseason Training Program being canceled due to the league-mandated coronavirus shut-down, the players have been left to their own devices to stay in shape physically and mentally. The team's online virtual meetings have helped with the latter, but as for the former, Johnson has enlisted the locals in his neighborhood to help keep him sharp. 

"Lil homie was shocked a Broncos player lives where he lives," Johnson's caption read. "He was like, 'Aren't you supposed to be in a big mansion?' I told him, 'I still have to grind for that.'"

Johnson is setting a great example for his young neighbor. Yes, it takes hard work and dedication to get to the NFL but once you make it, you can't rest on your laurels. The grind not only continues, it intensifies. 

It'll be fun to see in what direction Johnson's career trajectory trends. Even though he's a little on the old side for a third-year player (29), he's only now just scratching the surface on what he can do for the Broncos. 

Johnson was forced to take several years off of football in order to defend himself against rape charges, all of which he was eventually acquitted on. Suffice to say, if last year was any indication, the talented linebacker is making up for lost time in a hurry. 

