SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Todd Davis Suffers Calf Injury, Helped Off the Field, per Report

Chad Jensen

Just a few days ago, Denver Broncos' linebacker Todd Davis talked about how prepared he is for the 2020 season and how good he feels physically. The veteran was excited to focus on better developing his prowess as a coverage linebacker. 

But those aspirations could be placed on hold. During Thursday's practice at UC Health Training Center, Davis suffered a lower-leg injury and had to be helped off the field. 

We learned later from KUSA's Mike Klis that it's a calf injury for Davis. It appears to be Davis' left leg, which he didn't seem to be able to put any weight on as he was helped off the field. 

"Todd Davis has calf injury per source. Must have tweaked it pretty good. He missed camp/preseason/first two regular season games with calf strain last year," Klis tweeted. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos hope it's only a 'tweak' because, as Klis alluded, Davis missed almost all of training camp and the preseason last year when he suffered a serious calf injury. 

It took Davis several weeks to get back into a groove when he returned to the field. In a contract year, he was hopeful to avoid any setbacks that could derail his bid to earn a new deal, whether from the Broncos or an outside club. 

“I think camp is very important to me," Davis said on Sunday. "I think last year because I didn’t have camp it took me two or three games into the regular season to get back to where I was moving 100 percent, feeling 100 percent, on my keys and really executing. Now I have training camp to put me in that mode so by the first game I’m ready to go. This training camp I am wholly locked in and focused and I’m going to be healthy the whole way through.”

Despite Davis' efforts to will himself to perfect health through camp, the injury bug had different designs. We'll find out from head coach Vic Fangio what the prognosis is for Davis. 

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see which linebacker the coaches will plug into Davis' starting role next to Alexander Johnson. Josey Jewell is the veteran incumbent, who lost his starting job last year due to an injury and the subsequent rise of Johnson. Or it could be the rookie fifth-rounder Justin Strnad, who's earned a lot of positive buzz during the first real week of camp. 

Time will tell. For now, we'll wait to see what the official word is on Davis' injury. An unfortunate turn of events for the veteran, who also happens to be a strong leader and the quarterback of Fangio's defense. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Lock Provides Encouraging Update on Broncos TE Jake Butt

For those who've already written him off, Jake Butt is building momentum early that could see his detractors eat a lot of crow.

Chad Jensen

by

Big head lotty

Vic Fangio Addresses How the Center Competition is Shaping Up at Broncos Camp

Fans expected to see rookie third-rounder Lloyd Cushenberry III quickly installed at center with the starters but that's not how the first three days of camp have shaken out. Vic Fangio explained what's going on in the center competition.

Luke Patterson

by

Waytoolongusername

Broncos' TE Nick Vannett in Concussion Protocol, Noah Fant Sick

The Broncos prized free-agent missed Day 5 of training camp due to concussion protocol.

Chad Jensen

by

Jimrichard

Vic Fangio Puts Albert Okwuegbunam on Notice, Challenging the Rookie TE on His Blocking Publicly

Vic Fangio had a not-so-subtle message for rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on Wednesday. Hopefully it didn't fall on deaf ears.

Luke Patterson

by

broncofan55555

In Wake of Injury Bug, Opportunity Knocks for Broncos' Rookie LB Justin Strnad

Justin Strnad has earned some praise from multiple veterans as well as his new head coach. How quickly can this rookie linebacker develop?

KeithCummings

Noah Fant or Albert Okwuegbunam: Which TE has More Potential?

The Broncos have two young, talented tight ends. While draft pedigree separates the two, how close are these tight ends in talent? Which has more potential?

Erick Trickel

by

MileHighKid

A.J. Bouye's Startling Compliment to Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy Speaks to a Bold & Bright Future

It's not often you hear an established veteran gush about a rookie teammate. But that's what happened when A.J. Bouye took to the virtual podium when Jerry Jeudy's name came up.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Graham Glasgow Says he & Dalton Risner Are Hitting it Off on the Broncos' O-Line

Graham Glasgow might be a newcomer to Denver but he and Dalton Risner have hit the ground running as the leaders on the Broncos' O-line.

Luke Patterson

by

LukePatterson

Alexander Johnson Wants to be a Pro Bowler & Vic Fangio Knows What it'll Take

The Broncos uncovered a diamond in the rough last year when Alexander Johnson stormed onto the scene. What are Johnson's aspirations for 2020?

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

Vic Fangio Says Broncos CB De'Vante Bausby is in 'Best Spot' of His Career

As the battle for the No. 3 cornerback job rages in Broncos camp, Vic Fangio had some interesting things to say about De'Vante Bausby.

KeithCummings

by

Dondada64