Just a few days ago, Denver Broncos' linebacker Todd Davis talked about how prepared he is for the 2020 season and how good he feels physically. The veteran was excited to focus on better developing his prowess as a coverage linebacker.

But those aspirations could be placed on hold. During Thursday's practice at UC Health Training Center, Davis suffered a lower-leg injury and had to be helped off the field.

We learned later from KUSA's Mike Klis that it's a calf injury for Davis. It appears to be Davis' left leg, which he didn't seem to be able to put any weight on as he was helped off the field.

"Todd Davis has calf injury per source. Must have tweaked it pretty good. He missed camp/preseason/first two regular season games with calf strain last year," Klis tweeted.

The Broncos hope it's only a 'tweak' because, as Klis alluded, Davis missed almost all of training camp and the preseason last year when he suffered a serious calf injury.

It took Davis several weeks to get back into a groove when he returned to the field. In a contract year, he was hopeful to avoid any setbacks that could derail his bid to earn a new deal, whether from the Broncos or an outside club.

“I think camp is very important to me," Davis said on Sunday. "I think last year because I didn’t have camp it took me two or three games into the regular season to get back to where I was moving 100 percent, feeling 100 percent, on my keys and really executing. Now I have training camp to put me in that mode so by the first game I’m ready to go. This training camp I am wholly locked in and focused and I’m going to be healthy the whole way through.”

Despite Davis' efforts to will himself to perfect health through camp, the injury bug had different designs. We'll find out from head coach Vic Fangio what the prognosis is for Davis.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see which linebacker the coaches will plug into Davis' starting role next to Alexander Johnson. Josey Jewell is the veteran incumbent, who lost his starting job last year due to an injury and the subsequent rise of Johnson. Or it could be the rookie fifth-rounder Justin Strnad, who's earned a lot of positive buzz during the first real week of camp.

Time will tell. For now, we'll wait to see what the official word is on Davis' injury. An unfortunate turn of events for the veteran, who also happens to be a strong leader and the quarterback of Fangio's defense.

