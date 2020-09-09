SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Von Miller Expected to Miss 2020 Season, per Report

Chad Jensen

Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered a lower-leg injury in practice on Tuesday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafalo, and it could be season-ending. 

Alas, that most virulent of football pests jumped up on Tuesday and bit the biggest star on the Broncos' roster. The news was broken by Rapoport and Garafalo, but according to a report from KUSA's Mike Klis, Miller suffered a lower-leg injury toward the end of Tuesday's practice and he's already undergone an MRI and is likely headed for surgery.  

"Per source, Von Miller suffered a lower leg injury in ankle area on one of last plays of practice today. He had MRI, going to consult with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay. Surgery expected. Doesn't look good," Klis tweeted on Tuesday late afternoon.  

What's next for the Broncos heading into Week 1? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

If Klis is already reporting that surgery is imminent, indeed, the optics are bad. Miller, who is 31, is entering his 10th season. 

With the exception of his 2013 season that saw him open with a six-game suspension and close with an ACL tear, Miller has mostly been able to keep the injury bug at bay throughout his prolific NFL career. Last season, he did miss one start due to a knee injury but still notched eight sacks in 15 games. 

If Miller is going to miss time in 2020 — there's no way to couch it — it's absolutely terrible news. Adding insult to injury is the fact that Bradley Chubb, the Broncos' pass-rushing complement to Miller and the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is rebounding from an ACL tear suffered in Week 4 last year. 

While it might be too early to say for sure, Chubb's impact, especially in the first quarter of the season, could be limited for obvious reasons but those misgivings only intensified when he seemed to suffer a setback with that recovering knee during the Broncos' first stadium scrimmage about 10 days ago. The team might have a more specific timetable for Chubb but at worst, he's likely to be on a pitch count to open up the 2020 campaign. 

If Miller is going to miss significant time, the Broncos can only hope to rely on Jeremiah Attaochu and Malik Reed. Both backup edge rushers, at different points last year, showed flashes of production and heading into Year 2 in the Vic Fangio scheme, there's reason to hope for a jump in performance from them. 

As for Miller, he's coming off a sub-par 2019 campaign but that caused him to only dig deeper during the offseason, putting on additional weight and entering training camp like a man with a mission. This injury development is scary but it's important not to jump to conclusions or view it as a harbinger for the 2020 season overall. 

UPDATE: Klis provided more context to Miller's injury on Twitter. 

UPDATE: Klis reports Miller is expected to miss the 2020 season. Welp!

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Denverkewl
Denverkewl

CRAP!!!!!! Uggggggh!!!!! x 1000

broncofan55555
broncofan55555

The Bronco defense just got a lot less dangerous and intimidating.

Wyobronco
Wyobronco

Bummer, but the pressure Casey is going to create up front will help the edge guys immensely, so hopefully we will still get a lot of sacks off the edge.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gut Reaction: What the Todd Davis Cut Really Means for Broncos

The Broncos cut Todd Davis on Friday and it's time for a gut reaction.

Zack Kelberman

by

SpokaneBronco

PFF Ranks Broncos' Drew Lock Dead-Last Among Starting NFL Quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus has continued its shade-throwing at Drew Lock.

Chad Jensen

Rumor Mill: Potential Trade Targets for Broncos at Positions of Need

Don't be surprised if the Broncos make one more trade as the going rumor hints. Here's a list of potential players the Broncos could target on the trading block.

Erick Trickel

by

Dick Hanky

5 Very Bold Predictions for Broncos' 2020 Season

Here are five extremely bold predictions for your 2020 Broncos.

Erick Trickel

by

inviro

Broncos Release Starting LB Todd Davis

In a shocking move, the Broncos released one of their starting linebackers. Todd Davis is a free agent.

Chad Jensen

by

Texasseick

8 Winners, 7 Losers From Broncos' Final Roster Cuts

The Broncos cut more than 25 players over the weekend and forged a 53-man roster. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

Jaded07

LB Josey Jewell Breaks Silence on How Todd Davis' Release Went Down

Josey Jewell was as surprised as anybody when Todd Davis was pulled out of a meeting and never seen again in the locker room.

KeithCummings

by

cptbronco

After Talking with GM John Elway, Broncos Insider Hints Another 'Wow' Trade Could Happen Before Season-Opener

The Broncos have consummated two trades this week. Could another one be coming down the pike before September 14?

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

Broncos Unveil First Depth Chart of 2020 Season

After cutting down the roster to 53 players, the Broncos released their first depth chart of the season.

Chad Jensen

by

Jimrichard

Broncos 2020 Roster Cuts Tracker

This is your one-stop shop for staying up to date on the Broncos' roster cuts.

Chad Jensen

by

Grapplerr87