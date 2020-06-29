Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos LB Von Miller Hints at a Surprising Change to Jersey Number

Chad Jensen

In the modern NFL, the jersey number 58 is synonymous with Von Miller. However, it wasn't Miller who originally gave notoriety to 58. It was the late Hall-of-Famer Derrick Thomas. 

Miller's college number at Texas A&M was 40. However, when he first landed in Denver as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, linebackers were prohibited by the league from wearing numbers in the 40s. 

After giving it some thought, Miller ultimately chose to go with No. 58 to honor Thomas, whom many draftniks and NFL analysts often compared Miller to coming out of college. 

"I enjoyed the way he played the game," Miller said in 2011. "Hopefully, I can get some inspiration from that."

We've seen several other players, including ex-Broncos, go on to sport the No. 58 to honor Miller, including Elvis Dumervil and Shaquil Barrett. 

You might have noticed that the rule changed a while back and that linebackers can now wear jersey numbers in the 40s. The Broncos have three currently — Alexander Johnson (45), Josey Jewell (47), and Joe Jones (43). 

Miller, perhaps a little bored from an entire offseason without any football activity at the UC Health Training Center, seems to be considering a jersey number change, going back to his college number 40. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Honestly, it would be unnecessary and perhaps even unwise for Miller to change numbers. Not only is the number now etched in peoples' minds when Miller's name is mentioned, but his jersey remains in the NFL's top-50 in sales in the year 2020. 

Miller is currently ranked No. 34 in jersey sales according to the NFLPA. Why ruin a good thing? From a business perspective, it's kind of a 'don't fix what ain't broke' type of thing. 

But, hey, Miller is entering his age-31 season and 10th with the Broncos. He can do what he wants to. He's one of the most accomplished defensive players in the league with eight Pro Bowl nods to his name, plus three first-team All-Pro and four second-team All-Pro selections, a World Championship ring and a Super Bowl 50 MVP.

It would be understandable if he'd like to revert back to No. 40 just out of sheer boredom. But, again, from a business perspective, I'm not sure that it really makes sense. 

The polling response Miller garnered from Broncos Country might be the answer the pass-rushing artist should go with in this particular case. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (7)
No. 1-6
Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Part of me really hopes he does change his number.

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

If he needs the karma to return to wrecking plays - why not? He didn't say why he was thinking about it though? Just nostalgia?

Chino210
Chino210

As long as he has. great season I could give 2 shits what number he wears

Jefffrey55
Jefffrey55

With 5 good years left I say do it now or never. 24 sacks this year. 16 for Chubb. Here we go!

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

No no no! This is not what I want to see or read! I need Von Miller to be obsessed with getting to the QB and getting more sacks! The only way to do that, is with the number that he chose, and won SB50 MVP in! The last thing Broncos Country needs is for Miller to have a jersey identity crisis. Get to the QB Von!

Rcsodak
Rcsodak

Who cares....it's his last year in Mile High land

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Phillip Lindsay Sends Broncos Another Bold Message with Fired Up Instagram Post

Over the last couple of weeks, Phillip Lindsay has sent a bold message to the Broncos on social media.

Chad Jensen

by

RBA

Ranking the Top-5 Broncos who Must Stay Injury-Free in 2020

If a significant injury befalls even one of these five players, it'd be hard to see the Broncos cashing in on their enormous potential in 2020.

KeithCummings

by

Goodfan

Broncos CB Bryce Callahan Breaks Silence on 2019's Disappointment & What he's Out to Prove

Bryce Callahan missed all of 2019 after signing a three-year, $21 million deal with the Broncos. Now fully healthy, the veteran corner has shared his true thoughts about last year and what he's out to prove in 2020.

KeithCummings

by

Tommy108

Garett Bolles Tapped as Broncos' Most Underrated Player by National Analyst | 5 Guys More Deserving

Is Garett Bolles the Broncos' most underrated player? One respected voice from the national perspective thinks so.

Chad Jensen

by

BobMorris

Melvin Gordon Gets Into Twitter Dust-up with Radio Host over Broncos Contract

The Broncos' new running back seems a touch sensitive about his $16 million contract.

Chad Jensen

by

A3monster

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Noah Fant | TE

Noah Fant had a productive rookie year for the Broncos but with a new quarterback and system, what does 2020 hold for the young tight end?

Erick Trickel

by

smilinassassin

2015 Broncos Graded as the Best NFL Defense of the Last Decade by PFF

The World-Champion Broncos fielded an all-time defense and edged out all contenders over the last decade according to Pro Football Focus.

Chad Jensen

by

broncomarco

Evidence Emerges Suggesting Drew Lock Turned Garett Bolles Around

There's no denying that Drew Lock's insertion into the Broncos starting lineup helped Garett Bolles. But how exactly?

Chad Jensen

by

smilinassassin

Football Outsiders Compiles Mike Shanahan's Coaching All-Star Team & it's Dominated by Broncos

Mike Shanahan was a head coach in the NFL for a couple of decades and led the Broncos to back-to-back World Championships. If you were to compile an All-Shanahan team of players whom he coached, who would make it? Football Outsiders did just that.

BobMorris

WATCH: Broncos CB Bryce Callahan Flaunts Surgically Repaired Foot

After missing all of 2019, is Bryce Callahan officially recovered from his foot injury? A couple of recent videos on social media approached an answer.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel