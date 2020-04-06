Broncos' LB Von Miller Named Unanimous Selection for NFL's All-Decade Team of 2010s

Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller continues to add prestigious honors to his resume, advancing the expectation of a Hall-of-Fame career.

On Monday, the NFL and Pro Football Hall of fame announced that Miller was chosen as one of eight unanimous selections to the NFL 2010s All-Decade team. To become eligible for this elite recognition, players must have been selected to at least one Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro, or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference during the 2010-2019 seasons.

Originally drafted out of Texas A & M with the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2011, Miller has played nine seasons and 135 games for the Denver Broncos. He’s logged 490 total tackles (380 solo), 106 sacks, two interceptions, 21 passes defended, 25 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries.

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler (2011-12), (2014-2019) and seven-time All-Pro (first-team 2012, 2015-2016) (second-team 2011, 2014, 2017-2018). Miller joins John Elway, Steve Atwater, and Champ Bailey as the only Broncos to earn at least eight-straight Pro Bowl honors. Miller is also the second Bronco to earn NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (Mike Croel, 1991).

In addition to Miller, fellow pass rushers named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade Team include Khalil Mack (Bears), Calais Campbell (Ravens), J.J. Watt (Texans) and Cameron Jordan (Saints). Miller currently ranks fifth (112.5 sacks) among players with at 100 career sacks in a single decade, behind Pro Football Hall of Famers Bruce Smith (124.5 sacks), Derrick Thomas (123 sacks), Reggie White (121.5 sacks), and Kevin Greene (115 sacks).

After earning honors to the All-Decade team, Miller eagerly spoke about former teammate and close-friend DeMarcus Ware.

“Immediately when you said All-Decade my mind went to DeMarcus," Miller said Monday via conference call. "DeMarcus got that. He did a lot of great stuff. As long as I’m doing the same stuff DeMarcus did over his career, I’ll be good.”

Miller’s former teammate CB Chris Harris, Jr. was also selected to the All-Decade Team. As a Bronco, Harris made four Pro Bowls, and was twice named an AP All-Pro selection.

Harris played in 139 games and logged 512 tackles (438 solo), 20 interceptions, 86 passes defended, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. He recently signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers and will face the Broncos in 2020.

Combined, Harris and Miller won five consecutive AFC West division titles (2011-2015), two AFC Championships (2013, 2015), and won Super Bowl 50 (2015). Both men Louis Wright and Rick Upchurch (1970s), Steve Atwater, Terrell Davis, John Elway, Shannon Sharpe and Gary Zimmerman (1990s) who've earned a selection to the same All-Decade team as Broncos.

