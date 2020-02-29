Report: Broncos Letting DL Adam Gotsis go in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos have seen everything they need to from defensive end Adam Gotsis. Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos are letting the free-agent Gotsis go and aren't expected to approach him about a new deal.

A free agent, Gotsis received communication from the team here Wednesday during the NFL Combine there would be no offer before he hits the market on March 18.

Gotsis was the Broncos' 2016 second-round draft pick. It was an odd selection at the time and viewed as a reach, as most draftniks projected Gotsis to go somewhere early on day three of the draft.

There's an apocryphal story about Broncos' D-line Coach Bill Kollar pounding the table for GM John Elway to take Gotsis in round two. Gotsis was extremely raw when he arrived in Denver from Georgia Tech.

The Australian-born Gotsis took a lot of time to develop, as is common for D-linemen entering the league. Toward the end of the 2018 season, it felt like perhaps Gotsis was turning a corner, as he played very well down the stretch.

But he didn't appear to be a great fit for Vic Fangio's defense, which came along with the new head-coaching hire in 2019. Although Gotsis started off the season as a starter, he eventually lost his spot and went a stretch as a healthy scratch before the knee injury that had been lingering since he was drafted flared up to a point that required surgical attention.

Gotsis was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 16 and underwent surgery to repair his ACL. As Klis reports, because of the surgery, there's a good chance Gotsis won't be ready for football by the time the regular season rolls around, which absolutely has something to do with why the Broncos are letting him go.

In 28 starts, Gotsis compiled 109 tackles (69 solo) and five sacks. Not the type of return on investment a second-round pick should garner. Then again, a second-round pick should be of the caliber that warrants a second contract.

Gotsis had a little bad luck to end a contract year, but his knee isn't the only reason the Broncos are saying goodbye. But it does increase the urgency for Denver to get something figured out soon with fellow free-agent DL Derek Wolfe.

Wolfe's agent reportedly had a positive conversation with the Broncos at the Combine this past week. Shelby Harris is also hitting unrestricted free agency and the Broncos are expecting him to garner a contract richer than what they'll be willing to pay.

Happy trails to Adam Gotsis.

