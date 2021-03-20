Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Sleeper Interior O-Linemen to Monitor

The Broncos may look to bolster the interior O-line in the draft and these three sleepers are worth monitoring as Denver fits.

If there's one position that looks set from the outside looking in, but really isn’t, it's the Denver Broncos' offensive line. The O-line's depth is lacking after seeing Austin Schlottmann really struggle when called upon last season and rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry navigating some big ups and downs.

The Broncos could look to hedge their bet there some in the 2021 NFL draft. Both of Denver's starting guards had a very up-and-down season, though both Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow did stabilize their play towards the end of 2020.

Then there's Netane Muti, who, if healthy, can be a huge impact player on the offensive line. He started one game at right guard as a rookie last season, showcasing his prowess as a run blocker but major weaknesses in pass protection.

Being healthy and available is big in the NFL and Muti struggled in those areas in college. He made it through the 2020 season, but that came in a limited role.

Adding more competition for him and Schlottmann, while hedging some bets inside, is the way to go. With where the Broncos stand upfront, they shouldn’t look to the interior O-line until Day 3 of the draft, unless the team wants to give up on Cushenberry, which is doubtful.

In the video above, I break down three interior linemen currently flying under the radar the Broncos could look to later in the draft.

David Moore, Grambling

Josh Sills, Oklahoma State

Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos could look to find a potential sleeper option on Day 3, similar to Muti last year and Matt Paradis in the 2014 draft. There are some solid options, not to mention potential top-100 prospects who may fall.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!