Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur on Michigan State's Radar for Head Coaching Vacancy

Chad Jensen

As a player, Pat Shurmur played for the Michigan State Spartans and later spent nearly a decade of his early coaching career at the school — first as a graduate assistant and later as an offensive and special teams coach.

Thus, for a Division I school looking to fill a head-coaching vacancy, Shurmur would make sense as a likey candidate, especially considering his four years of experience as an NFL head man. The fly in the ointment? Shurmur just accepted an offer to serve as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator. 

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, in the wake of Mike Dantonio stepping down last week, Shurmur is very much on Michigan State's 'radar' but the in-demand coach remains 'all-in' on the Broncos. 

The rumor is that Michigan State might be willing to double the salary Shurmur is getting from the Broncos as OC. That possibility, combined with his past ties to the school, would make it extremely difficult to turn down. 

It was more on the topic of one day accepting another NFL head-coaching job, but Shurmur spoke to the idea of looking past the Broncos, or using his new gig in Denver as a stepping stone to the next greater opportunity, during his introductory presser last week. 

“I have the desire to be the offensive coordinator here," Shurmur said last Thursday. "I think what happens with those settings is typically if you’re doing a really good job where you’re at and somebody think you can provide the vision for their organization, they come tap you on the shoulder. Until that time, you just worry about doing the job you have.”

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency & the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Shurmur jumping ship is unlikely to happen but in the event that it does, where would that leave the Broncos? The answer would be simple; Mike Shula, come on down! 

Shula has been an OC at multiple NFL stops throughout his career, including the last two years as Shurmur's OC with the New York Giants. Shula was also the OC brainchild behind the 2015 Carolina Panthers offense that led the league in scoring and produced the NFL MVP, Cam Newton. 

If Shurmur were to have a change of heart, the Broncos would be okay. But again, it's unlikely to happen. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: What Upgrades are Coming Along the O-Line?

It's time to scrutinize the Broncos' O-line ahead of the 2020 free agency period and NFL Draft.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Rumor Mill: Broncos Have Talked to Bengals About Cost of Trading No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

John Elway is rumored to have checked in with the Bengals about what the cost of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft would cost. Here's why fans shouldn't take it seriously.

Chad Jensen

by

MilesAwayFan

Shurmur Gushes on Broncos TE Noah Fant, Compares him to Another First-Rounder

Are fans justified in worrying whether Noah Fant will have a place in Pat Shurmur's Broncos offense?

Chad Jensen

by

FTballFan

How Broncos can Learn From Patriots' & Saints' Approach to Building Around a QB

The Broncos have Drew Lock on a cost-controlled contract for the next three years. How does the team maximize that opportunity?

BobMorris

by

Brainco

Report: Broncos Not Interested in QB Philip Rivers, 'Moving Forward' With Drew Lock

Cross Philip Rivers off the list of potential Broncos targets.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

5 Free Agents Broncos Must let Walk in 2020

The Broncos have to resist the temptation and let these free agents hit the bricks.

Zack Kelberman

by

Jefffrey55

Denver Broncos Top-25 Big Board for 2020 NFL Draft

Nick Kendell reveals the top-25 draft prospects who best fit the Broncos' needs in 2020.

Nick Kendell

by

broncofan55555

Broncos at the Combine: Questions the QBs Must Answer

The Broncos have their QB of the future in Drew Lock but when it comes to a long-term backup, the team is on the hunt. What are some of the unanswered questions the 2020 QB class must answer at the Combine?

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur Addresses Whether Phillip Lindsay can Meet his RB Requirements

Will Phillip Lindsay have a featured role in Pat Shurmur's offense?

Chad Jensen

by

Brainco

Vic Fangio Addresses Whether Shurmur's Availability Influenced Decision to Fire Scangarello

Did Vic Fangio only fire Rich Scangarello because he knew Pat Shurmur was available?

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl