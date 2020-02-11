Report: Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur on Michigan State's Radar for Head Coaching Vacancy

As a player, Pat Shurmur played for the Michigan State Spartans and later spent nearly a decade of his early coaching career at the school — first as a graduate assistant and later as an offensive and special teams coach.

Thus, for a Division I school looking to fill a head-coaching vacancy, Shurmur would make sense as a likey candidate, especially considering his four years of experience as an NFL head man. The fly in the ointment? Shurmur just accepted an offer to serve as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator.

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, in the wake of Mike Dantonio stepping down last week, Shurmur is very much on Michigan State's 'radar' but the in-demand coach remains 'all-in' on the Broncos.

The rumor is that Michigan State might be willing to double the salary Shurmur is getting from the Broncos as OC. That possibility, combined with his past ties to the school, would make it extremely difficult to turn down.

It was more on the topic of one day accepting another NFL head-coaching job, but Shurmur spoke to the idea of looking past the Broncos, or using his new gig in Denver as a stepping stone to the next greater opportunity, during his introductory presser last week.

“I have the desire to be the offensive coordinator here," Shurmur said last Thursday. "I think what happens with those settings is typically if you’re doing a really good job where you’re at and somebody think you can provide the vision for their organization, they come tap you on the shoulder. Until that time, you just worry about doing the job you have.”

Shurmur jumping ship is unlikely to happen but in the event that it does, where would that leave the Broncos? The answer would be simple; Mike Shula, come on down!

Shula has been an OC at multiple NFL stops throughout his career, including the last two years as Shurmur's OC with the New York Giants. Shula was also the OC brainchild behind the 2015 Carolina Panthers offense that led the league in scoring and produced the NFL MVP, Cam Newton.

If Shurmur were to have a change of heart, the Broncos would be okay. But again, it's unlikely to happen.

