Broncos' Offseason Maneuvers Speak Volumes to how Elway Views QB Drew Lock

It wasn’t that long ago that the discussion centered around the Denver Broncos was whether or not the team brass actually believed in Drew Lock. Part of that discussion was based on the way GM John Elway spoke about Lock in his end-of-season presser, leading many to believe that Denver could look at adding a veteran quarterback to be the starter.

Well, all of that speculation and concern can be put to rest. The Broncos clearly believe in Lock, doing everything they could to help him grow and develop as the starting quarterback with their offseason additions.

Denver brought in new Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur who believed in Lock and purportedly wanted him over Daniel Jones in last year's draft as the head coach of the New York Giants. The scheme Shurmur runs is very quarterback-friendly, which can only help Lock even more.

The Broncos also improved their interior offensive line, which helps with Lock's struggles in dealing with pressure in his face more so than from the edge. On top of that, Elway got Lock more weapons and in a big way.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

On paper, Lock has everything he needs to be a successful NFL quarterback, but it is on him to take his game to the next level. With everything going on in the world, it puts the onus even more in Lock.

The young signal-caller needs to make that leap and the ball is in his court for him to do so. Lock knows what he has to work on and there is plenty of time yet for him to do so, but does he have the drive and ability without the coaches there to push him?

Only time will tell. But with the way social distancing has limited NFL coaches' ability to interact with player in-person, Lock will have to be his own impetus for continued development until the Broncos can gather everyone back to Dove Valley in the flesh later this summer.

Check out the video above for more on how the Broncos spoke loud and clear in their belief around Lock, building the proverbial nest.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.