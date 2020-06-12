Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Shurmur Reveals how Drew Lock Checks Box for What 'You Really Judge a QB by'

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock stepped into the starting quarterback role for the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of last season. By the time he left the field, the Mile High City had been lifted and energized. 

Lock would finish his five-game audition with 1,020 passing yards, a 7-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio, while completing 64% of his passes and he set a few team and NFL records along the way. What really made people around the NFL sit up and take notice, however, was how Lock helped the Broncos win games. 

It's important to remember; heading into what was the 11th game of the season, the Broncos had won a measly three games. Three games! Lock stepped into the starter's role and the team finished the season on a 4-1 tear, handing first-year Head Coach Vic Fangio a 7-9 record. 

7-9 isn't something to write home about but 4-1? That is. New Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur put his finger on Lock's ability to win games in his Thursday virtual press conference. 

“Well, his sample size—one of the really good things that happened last year is he was able to play the last five games," Shurmur told local media. "You really judge a quarterback by his ability to help the team win games. To be 4-1, that’s a really good start. Now I would say he fell victim to some of the rookie things that happen, but the fact that he as a rookie had a chance to play—you only learn as a quarterback, in my opinion, by playing in live game settings. He learned a great deal."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Shurmur's remark cuts to the core of an issue that I've debated before. Wins are not a QB stat per se — not in the same way that yards, touchdowns, interceptions, completion % are — but a signal-caller, no matter how experienced, is very much judged by his ability to lead his team to victory. 

Some media types might take exception to the notion of wins being a QB metric of note. But to the people inside the NFL — the executives, coaches, and players — it means everything. Shurmur started his evaluation of Lock from the 4-1 finish. 

Then, the Broncos' OC dived deeper into some of Lock's mechanical issues and, as Shurmur said, the traditional rookie pitfalls he "fell victim to". Despite there being no in-person OTAs this spring, Shurmur and QBs Coach Mike Shula have been offering up their tutelage to Lock remotely on the technical flaws he needs to work on ironing out this offseason. 

From a football IQ perspective and a thirst for learning, Shurmur has been impressed by how Lock has attacked this unique offseason of virtual installs and team meetings. 

"Along the way you’re constantly testing them," Shurmur said. "I was very impressed. He was able to keep up with the installations when he and the rest of the quarterbacks and [O-Line Coach] Mike [Munchak] and I would sit down and just generally talk concepts. I think he’s got a really good feel for the game. He’s developing a good feel for what we want to do."

When July 28 rolls around, Shurmur and Lock will finally get elbow-to-elbow with his coaches and then the fun truly begins. Meanwhile, Lock has been organizing throwing sessions around Denver-area parks with guys like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and now KJ Hamler. 

"If the rumor is true that he’s throwing to our players, I think he’s learning something there," Shurmur said. "We’ll just try to put it all together here come July.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF Throws Shade on Drew Lock & His Mom

Pro Football Focus has laid down the gauntlet on Drew Lock it seems, including the young quarterback's mother in its criticism.

Chad Jensen

by

JLopez68

Colin Cowherd Defends Drew Lock on ESPN's ReDraft, Makes Extremely Bold Prediction

Drew Lock's name has been in the news all week and this time Colin Cowherd is jumping into the fray to offer his support and a bold prediction for the Broncos' second-year quarterback.

Chad Jensen

by

Steve Atwater 27

Broncos Pre-Camp 53-Man Roster Prediction

Training camp is still a few weeks off but here's an early stab at the Broncos' 53-man roster.

Erick Trickel

by

Denver_guy

Chad Ochocinco Shares Extremely Bold Take on Broncos' WR Situation

Chad Johnson was one of the most prolific wide receivers of his era so his opinion on what the Broncos have brewing at the position carries some weight.

Chad Jensen

by

Bucky Bronco

Broncos' DC Ed Donatell Enthused About Cornerback Group

What some might perceive a position of weakness could become a position of strength.

BobMorris

by

Thomas Hall

Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur Disputes 'False' Melvin Gordon Narrative

Pat Shurmur was made available to local press for just the second time since arriving in Denver and the hot topic was the Broncos' running back situation. Shurmur did his level-best to bust a prevailing Melvin Gordon myth.

Luke Patterson

by

BobMorris

5 Players Critical to Vic Fangio's Defense Lifting Off in 2020

Vic Fangio's defense was solid if unspectacular in its first year in Denver. Heading into Year 2, if the Broncos' defense is going to leap forward, these five players will need to step it up.

Lance Sanderson

by

Lance Sanderson

Five Forgotten Broncos Poised for a Bounce-Back 2020 Season

Some fans might have forgotten about these five players who missed most, if not all, of the 2019 season. But getting them back could have a galvanizing effect on the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Ja'Wuan James | OT

Ja'Wuan James was a categorical disappointment in 2019 due to his inability to get and stay on the field. Heading into 2020, what is James' outlook and will the Broncos finally get a return on their high-dollar investment?

Erick Trickel

by

broncomarco

Insider Reveals Jerry Jeudy's Activities Since Arriving in Denver

What has Broncos' first-rounder Jerry Jeudy been up to since arriving in Denver?

Chad Jensen

by

TruBroncFan7