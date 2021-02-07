Former Broncos Peyton Manning & John Lynch Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

The list of former Broncos in the hallowed halls of Canton, OH, just grew by two with Peyton Manning and John Lynch joining the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Peyton Manning being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot was always going to be fait accompli. He retired as the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history following Super Bowl 50 five years ago.

John Lynch, however, wasn't quite so matter-of-course. The ex-Denver Broncos safety and current general manager of the San Francisco 49ers recently entered the pool of finalists for the eighth time but his agonizing wait is over.

Manning and Lynch will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame together in the Class of 2021. The two join fellow Broncos enshrined in Canton, OH, like John Elway (Class of 2004), tackle Gary Zimmerman (Class of 2008), running back Floyd Little (Class of 2010), tight end Shannon Sharpe (Class of 2011), running back Terrell Davis (Class of 2017), Owner Pat Bowlen (Class of 2019), and defensive backs Champ Bailey (Class of 2019) and Steve Atwater (Class of 2020).

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Peyton Manning

Manning retired as the owner of every major passing statistic known to man, though several of the career records have fallen to the likes of Tom Brady and Drew Brees, both of whom have played well into their 40s. After 18 seasons, Manning retired at 39 — just a few weeks away from his 40th birthday.

However, Manning still owns several single-season stats that may never be broken, including the mark for passing touchdowns and yards he set in 2013 at 55 and 5,477, respectively. That year, the Broncos set the single-season record for most points scored at 606 with Manning leading the charge.

Perhaps 'The Sheriff's' most noteworthy accomplishment was becoming the first QB in NFL history to both start and win a Super Bowl with two different clubs. Manning led the Indianapolis Colts to two Super Bowl berths, winning Super Bowl XLI.

The Colts cut him following the 2011 season and Manning signed with the Broncos where he went on to lead the team to Super Bowl XLVIII in Year 2, which ended in a loss, and Super Bowl 50 in his final season, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy before riding off in the sunset.

If Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, Brady would join Manning as the only two QBs to win a World Championship with two different teams. For now, though, that distinction belongs to Manning only, though Kurt Warner (Rams/Cardinals) came close a few years prior to Peyton's achievement in Super Bowl 50.

Manning is the NFL's only five-time MVP. He retired as a 14-time Pro Bowler and as a 10-time All-Pro (seven first-team).

John Lynch

Lynch joined the Broncos in 2004 a year removed from winning a Super Bowl with the Bucs. He spent 11 seasons in Tampa before signing in Denver.

Lynch helped lead the Broncos to a playoff berth in each of his first two seasons in Denver, culminating in the 2005 AFC Championship Game. Alas, the Pittsburgh Steelers won that game but Lynch and company had to get through Brady first in the Divisional Round the week prior, handing the storied QB his first playoff loss ever.

Lynch played four seasons in Denver (2004-07) before a brief summer stint in New England. He retired in 2008.

One of the most feared hitters in NFL history, Lynch was a nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro (two first-team). He has been inducted into the Ring of Fame of both the Broncos and Buccaneers and now, after eight agonizing years of being a finalist, he's officially headed to the Hall of Fame.

Depending on how 2021 plays out with regard to the pandemic, the Broncos are very much looking forward to seeing three of their all-time great players get enshrined in Canton, including Atwater, who is yet to be presented despite getting his Gold Jacket and bust last year.

Buckle up, Broncos Country, because if the chips fall right, you'll get to watch three excellent Hall-of-Fame speeches this summer as Atwater, Manning, and Lynch enter Canton for good.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.