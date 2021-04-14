What Peyton Manning's Tutelage of Drew Lock Means for his Job Security With Broncos

Would Peyton Manning give his time to help a young quarterback whose job security as an NFL starter is in question? It's a good question to ponder.

We are only in mid-April, but Broncos Country is already suffering from some serious Drew Lock fatigue. The obsession so far this offseason with the development of the Denver Broncos' young quarterback has morphed into a stampede to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

While fans have clambered in ever-increasing numbers to jettison the former second-round pick, and move on to another young quarterback, it’s become increasingly apparent that Broncos are far less willing to cut and run. It’s true the Broncos flirted with a trade for veteran Matthew Stafford, but recent reports have confirmed that the potential trade package GM George Paton offered did not include Lock heading to the Motor City.

It leaves fans to draw several conclusions, but perhaps all roads lead back to where the conversation should have been all along. Lock remains a work in progress after a body of work consisting of only 18 NFL starts.

The organization seems to feel enough potential remains untapped that the proposed trade to Detroit Lions got nixed purportedly on account of Paton’s reluctance to let his unpolished diamond go. An additional gem uncovered on the road to Lock’s ongoing development came just this past week when Broncos offensive guard Dalton Risner revealed his QB is receiving extra tutelage from Hall-of-Fame legend Peyton Manning.

"Drew Lock's my quarterback right now and I've got full faith in him," Risner said as rumors connecting the Broncos to veteran QBs swirled. "I've got a lot of faith in that guy. He's a great dude and he has a great work ethic."

It should come as a reassuring boost to both Paton and Broncos Country that the padawan Lock has found his own Obi Wan Kenobi to guide him in the magic art of quarterbacking. Even dating back to February, Manning told 9NEWS' Mike Klis that he's still high on Lock, despite the inconsistencies.

“I’m pulling for Drew,” Manning said two months ago. “I’m excited for their prospects with a full year and an offseason. I’m excited for him to have a good year this year.”

What’s clear is the five-time NFL MVP is more than just in Lock's embattled corner; he believes given the right coaching and dedication, the third-year gunslinger can turn things around in 2021.

The notion of Lock's long-term development within UCHealth Training Center has become an increasingly uncomfortable narrative within Broncos Country but the fact is, having one of the NFL's GOATs mentoring him is, at the very least, going to gain Lock vital time, and maybe, just maybe, even a fragile vote of confidence.

