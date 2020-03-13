Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos Pick up $6M Option on Von Miller's 2020 Contract

Chad Jensen

Von Miller didn't have a great first year in Vic Fangio's defense. The Denver Broncos' superstar rush linebacker posted eight sacks, which was a career-low for Miller in any season in which he appeared in at least 10 games. 

Miller missed one start last year due to a knee injury but otherwise, was healthy and available for his team, which was extremely important as the Broncos reckoned with the loss of Bradley Chubb to a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4. 

Miller has received a fair amount of criticism and with him turning 31 years old later this month, some pundits have speculated that perhaps he's finally hit the 'down' side of his future Hall-of-Fame career. I wouldn't go that far, although I would acknowledge that it's fair to criticize Miller on the heels of a relatively lackluster 2019 (based on Von's standards). 

We all know how special Miller is. He impacts each and every snap, whether it be by knifing through to make a tackle, bending around and blowing by a tackle to sack or pressure the QB, or even by the attention he draws away from other Broncos front-seven players. 

Miller has the capacity to wreck each and every snap that he's on the field. The issue last year was, those game-changing plays that he's built a career on were few and far between. But there are potentially a few explanations for why Miller's production dipped in 2019. 

It would seem that the Broncos are more inclined to view 2019 as an outlier as Mike Klis of 9NEWS reported on Friday afternoon that the team has opted to pick up the $6 million option on Miller's 2020 contract. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The team expects Miller to return to form in 2020 and with Chubb returning and a full year in Fangio's scheme under his belt, it's a good bet that he will. Not only did Miller have to learn an entirely new and vastly different scheme than the one he'd thrived under since 2015, but for the first time in his career, he lacked the impact rusher opposite of him. 

Whether it was Elvis Dumervil, DeMarcus Ware, or Chubb, Miller has always had that 10-sack complement opposite him. When Chubb was lost for the season in Week 4, the Broncos scrambled to fill the void, trying undrafted rookie Malik Reed and fifth-round rookie Justin Hollins, before finding Jeremiah Attaochu who made a sizeable impact down the stretch. 

Also, we don't know how much Miller's knee issue was at fault for his less-than-stellar production last year. It's possible there's a lot more to that story than has been reported up to this point. 

The Broncos believe in Von, and even with Drew Lock's rise, Miller remains the face of the franchise. Miller would be the first to acknowledge that he could have been better last year. 

At a certain point, all of the criticism he's faced might coalesce to a point where it fuels a monster turnaround in 2020. I'm nowhere near ready to send Miller off to the retirement home, although, undoubtedly, for a defensive player making what he is, the Broncos need more from him. 

I'm not a betting man, but if I were to place a wager on the issue, I'd lose no sleep over gambling on Miller having a bounce-back 2020 campaign. After all, he is the Broncos' all-time leader in sacks and it's entirely plausible that he's been worn down by the exhaustion of all the losing this club has done since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy four years ago. 

But the times, they are a-changin'. With Lock in the fold, the Broncos have a renewed energy and swagger and I expect that to have a galvanizing effect on the eight-time Pro Bowler. 

Hopefully, our readers didn't miss that Klis also reported that Denver has officially picked up the team options on K Brandon McManus and LB Todd Davis, virtually locking each veteran in for 2020, barring something unforeseen in the future.  

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
BuckinBronco
BuckinBronco

I was frustrated by Von last year but you have convinced me to pump the panic breaks. Hoping he kills it this year!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A New Report Sheds Light on the Amari Cooper to Broncos Buzz

The Broncos are reportedly monitoring the Amari Cooper situation in Dallas with a close eye.

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Realistic Top-15 Mock Draft has Broncos Missing on Top WRs

Based on what we're hearing here at Mile High Huddle, we lay out a realistic top-15 mock draft and the prospect the Broncos land with isn't necessarily the trendiest pick.

Erick Trickel

by

0range Crush

Broncos' Acquisition of Gary Zimmerman in '93 Should Give Elway Confidence to Trade for OT Trent Williams Today

Once upon a time, the Broncos traded to acquire an aging Pro Bowl left tackle and it paid Super Bowl dividends. Could John Elway look to recreate the past with the Trent Williams situation?

KeithCummings

by

Steve Atwater 27

Broncos Urged by NFL Insider to Do Right by Phillip Lindsay & Get him Paid

Phillip Lindsay is under contract for 2020 but could the Broncos offer him an early extension? One NFL insider is pounding the table for it.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft | Final Version

With NFL free agency set to open in just a few days, we unveil our final full offseason mock. What moves in free agency and the draft do the Broncos make?

Erick Trickel

by

Letswin17

Wyoming LB Logan Wilson Could be Climbing up Broncos' Board After Impressive Pro Day Showing

The Broncos were on site to get an up-close look at Wyoming LB Logan Wilson on Tuesday. Is Denver's apparent interest smoke or fire?

LukePatterson

by

LiamThomas

Chris Harris, Jr. Reacts Strongly to Broncos' Bouye Trade, Invites Chiefs to 'Call his People'

Chris Harris, Jr. let the Broncos know how he feels about the team's blockbuster trade to acquire CB A.J. Bouye from the Jaguars, sending a not-so-subtle message to one of his team's biggest rivals.

Chad Jensen

by

6Pack

Explosive LB Davion Taylor Draws Broncos' Attention at CU Buffs' Pro Day

On the heels of CU's pro day, could the Broncos draft another 'DT'?

LukePatterson

by

Dick Hanky

Advanced Analytics Reveal Which D-Linemen Broncos Should Pursue in Free Agency

The Broncos are facing some massive holes on the defensive line. If the Broncos look to the free-agent pool, these analytics have to govern their decision-making.

Thomas Hall

by

BleedOrange

Here's why a Sophomore Slump is Extremely Unlikely for Broncos' QB Drew Lock

Drew Lock is entering year two in the NFL and there's plenty of evidence to suggest he's poised for breakout campaign.

LukePatterson

by

Pmanningsir1