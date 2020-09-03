SI.com
Projecting QB Drew Lock's 2020 Stats with Broncos

Erick Trickel

Drew Lock, the young gun from Missouri, is still so unknown. It's difficult to project exactly what the Denver Broncos are going to get out of him. 

Lock has five NFL starts under his belt where he showed some brilliant flashes but also some low moments. There are concerns about his game that he has to grow out of, including his inability to close out games. 

In most games last season, Lock would start off hot, but as the saying goes, it's not how you start but how you finish.

Denver has made multiple moves to help Lock make the most of his Year 2 jump — hiring two new coaches around him, bringing in more offensive weapons, and bettering his protection in the middle. The Broncos are investing in Lock and giving him everything that he needs to become what fans hope he can. 

Coaches, the front office, and the organization as a whole, all share in the fans' hope that Lock can be the quarterback of the future.

The 2020 season is going to go a long way towards answering whether he can be that franchise guy. Will Lock step up and show potential for even more growth as he develops, or will he fall flat, leaving Denver looking for another quarterback and continuing John Elway's terrible record when looking for a quarterback post-Peyton Manning? 

While there are so many variables at play, in the video above, I render my stat projections for Lock's 2020 campaign, including what I expect the Broncos to achieve as a team.

Film Room: Analyzing Lock's Week 13 Debut vs. Chargers | Analyzing Lock's Week 14 Performance vs. Texans 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brew77
Brew77

While your stats are solid and I can see Lock achieving those their are other factors involved in projecting such stats. The Broncos brought in Melvin Gordon like that or not to help run the ball better and I think the Broncos lean on their running game a little more in the start of the season to keep some of the pressures off of Lock and that can affect his stats. And the biggest factor is still going to be the offensive line while the Broncos did make upgrades their biggest problems still remain RT and LT! If the Tackles don’t play better this will affect Lock in both passing yards and sacks it’s a good thing he moves around so well but he can only avoid so much. I too see the Broncos at 10 -6 but it might be an up and down season to get there and Lock is certainly the wild card for this season let’s hope Elway has finally found our franchise QB and Lock plays as well as your stats project.

