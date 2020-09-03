Projecting QB Drew Lock's 2020 Stats with Broncos

Drew Lock, the young gun from Missouri, is still so unknown. It's difficult to project exactly what the Denver Broncos are going to get out of him.

Lock has five NFL starts under his belt where he showed some brilliant flashes but also some low moments. There are concerns about his game that he has to grow out of, including his inability to close out games.

In most games last season, Lock would start off hot, but as the saying goes, it's not how you start but how you finish.

Denver has made multiple moves to help Lock make the most of his Year 2 jump — hiring two new coaches around him, bringing in more offensive weapons, and bettering his protection in the middle. The Broncos are investing in Lock and giving him everything that he needs to become what fans hope he can.

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Coaches, the front office, and the organization as a whole, all share in the fans' hope that Lock can be the quarterback of the future.

The 2020 season is going to go a long way towards answering whether he can be that franchise guy. Will Lock step up and show potential for even more growth as he develops, or will he fall flat, leaving Denver looking for another quarterback and continuing John Elway's terrible record when looking for a quarterback post-Peyton Manning?

While there are so many variables at play, in the video above, I render my stat projections for Lock's 2020 campaign, including what I expect the Broncos to achieve as a team.

Film Room: Analyzing Lock's Week 13 Debut vs. Chargers | Analyzing Lock's Week 14 Performance vs. Texans

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.