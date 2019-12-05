Drew Lock Recounts the Poignant Text he Received From Archie Manning Following Debut Win

The Manning Family is football royalty. At the head of that renown clan, of course, is patriarch Archie Manning, former NFL quarterback and father of Peyton, Eli and Cooper.

Any time a young quarterback receives an unsolicited word of encouragement or support from an all-timer like that, it can go a long way toward helping that player gain the confidence and sense of belonging that he needs to make hay in the NFL.

Such was the case for Drew Lock following his debut win as the Denver Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. Lock received an outpouring of congratulations and support following the win and just a few days later, Lock revealed what was his favorite text message of the night.

“I would say probably Archie Manning saying, ‘You can’t win them all if you don’t win your first.’ That gave me a good giggle and gave me a good laugh," Lock said on Wednesday from Broncos HQ. "He’s so right. You can’t win them all if you don’t win your first. It was pretty cool to get a text from him and Peyton [Manning] as well. Being able to hear from those guys meant a lot.”

The Mannings have strong ties to Denver thanks to the four-year run the Broncos experienced with Peyton at the helm from 2012-15, culminating in the club's third World Championship. Peyton still maintains his relationship with the team and has made himself available to the team, attending multiple training camp practices since he retired following Super Bowl 50.

But Lock's connection to the Mannings goes beyond even his Bronco ties. Lock served as a counselor and camp arm at the Manning Passing Academy heading into his senior year at the University of Missouri. An invite to the Manning Passing Academy has become a badge of honor and rite of passage for collegiate QBs making the jump to the pros.

“It goes back to that camp (Manning Passing Academy)," Lock said. "Getting close with them there, and then of course coming to Denver, that just amped the relationship up a little more.”

It's encouraging for Broncos fans to hear that Peyton is not only maintaining a connection with the team, but also an interest in who the front office hope is the future franchise quarterback. Every time Peyton reaches out to Lock is an opportunity for one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history to rub off on the young player in one form or another.

Hearing words of encouragement from the first family of football can go a long way, but perhaps even more so are the words of a young quarterback's head coach. On Wednesday, Vic Fangio revealed what encouraged him most from Lock's debut.

“Just that I think he did a good job handling the situation," Fangio said. "Pre-snap, emotionally, didn’t feel like it got too big for him at any point in the game. That was kind of the most encouraging.”

