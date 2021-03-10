Report: Melvin Gordon's DUI Charges Dismissed by Local Judge

For the last several weeks, the Denver Broncos have been closely eyeing two developing legal situations involving Pro Bowl players. Parker Police in Colorado had star linebacker Von Miller under criminal investigation while running back Melvin Gordon awaited his DUI trial after being cited last fall.

Miller's situation was resolved last week when it was revealed that the local District Attorney opted not to press any criminal charges. Gordon's situation resolved in a similarly fortuitous manner as we learned on Wednesday.

"Charges of DUI charges against Melvin Gordon have been dismissed. Plead guilty to reckless driving for excessive speeding. (8 points). But big win in this matter for Gordon," 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Klis went on to reveal how the judge in Gordon's case justified the reckless driving charge.

"Judge Olympia Fay pointed out Gordon was 'habitual' speed offender, which is why he got 8-point penalty," Klis tweeted. "He was clocked going 71 in 35 on Oct. 13. But now that Gordon gets to keep his $7 million for 2021, guessing he didn't mind paying $429 fine and court costs."

Gordon's big concern, and surely the reason he lawyered up and fought this DUI charge, was losing the guaranteed money on his 2021 salary. If he'd been convicted of driving under the influence, it would have voided the guarantees in his contract, meaning Broncos GM George Paton could have cut the veteran back with little-to-no dead-cap hit.

Now, though, Gordon's contract remains as is, which virtually guarantees his future as a Bronco through 2021. However, if I'm Gordon, I'm doing all I can to sidle up to Paton because of all the veteran Broncos the GM mentioned during his presser last week, his remarks on Gordon were the least-glowing.

“We’re gathering information. It’s kind of out of our hands. It’s in the league’s hands. It’s a legal process," Paton said last Thursday. "He is a good football player. Not sure what is going to happen with him, but we like him as a player.”

Gordon enters the final year of his two-season contract he signed last spring worth $16 million. He led the Broncos in rushing in 2020, finishing with 986 rushing yards and nine touchdowns (4.6 YPC) while tossing in 32 receptions for 138 yards and another score.

All-in, Gordon produced north of 1,000 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns, which came in handy for what was an at times listing Broncos offense that missed sparkplug playmaker Phillip Lindsay for nearly half of the season.

Lindsay battled three different injuries last year, including turf-toe, a concussion, and a knee and only started eight games as a result, appearing in 11. He finished the year on injured reserve after suffering that knee injury vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 — the game that the NFL strong-armed the Broncos to play without a quarterback.

Lindsay will be tendered as a restricted free agent which will pair him up with Gordon one last time. Both running backs will hit the open waters of unrestricted free agency in 2022. That's when Paton will have some decisions to make at running back.

