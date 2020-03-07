It Might be Hard for Broncos to Justify Paying Phillip Lindsay What Austin Ekeler Just got; Here's why

The journey and ascension of Denver Broncos' RB Phillip Lindsay has been a fun and exciting one to watch. Beginning with his Denver-area high school days, and spanning across his prolific collegiate career at the University of Colorado, to becoming a bona-fide Pro Bowl phenom, Lindsay's trajectory has been meteoric.

Proudly playing for his favorite professional football team, Lindsay quickly became a fan-favorite while boldly wearing jersey No. 30, the same digits worn by childhood hero and Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis.

The first two years of Lindsay's professional playing career have been historic. Not only was Lindsay the first offensive undrafted rookie to make the Pro Bowl, he also became the first undrafted running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in his each of his first two seasons.

Those back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons also set a mark in franchise history, as Lindsay became just the fourth Bronco to accomplish the feat and the first since Clinton Portis did so in the early 2000s.

Entering the third and final year of his rookie contract, Lindsay is poised to receive a rather large pay raise. Whether it's in the form of a restricted free agent tender or a multi-year extension, there's little doubt the Broncos will be keeping Lindsay in Denver for at least the foreseeable future.

It's important to look into what kind of contract Lindsay could be on deck to receive, should contract negotiations with the Broncos ramp up sooner rather than later. After all, GM John Elway has said since the offseason began that he's considering a Lindsay extension.

Earlier this week, we saw the Los Angeles Chargers reward their formerly undrafted RB Austin Ekeler with a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million in guarantees. Could Lindsay meet or exceed these numbers when his time for an extension comes?

Similar in So Many Ways

There are a lot of factors to consider in this situation. First and foremost, these are two very similar players stylistically speaking, but are nothing alike in how they are deployed on the grid-iron.

Both have smaller statures, are quick and shifty with the ball in their hands, and are tougher runners than their size would indicate. Both win with vision and speed as ball-carriers, and have above-average agility in the open field.

However, Ekeler has shown an elite receiving prowess that Lindsay has not throughout the first two years of his career. Coming off of the best year of his career, Ekeler proved that he is one of the most dynamic receivers out of the backfield in the entire league.

With 92 receptions for 993 yards and eight touchdowns, Ekeler was the league's second-leading pass-catcher from the running back position, behind only Carolina's do-it-all weapon Christian McCaffrey.

Ekeler's 2019 receiving statistics are also better than Lindsay's two-year career numbers, though there are a lot of mitigating factors, not the least of which is quarterback stability.

While the Chargers don't typically use Ekeler as a runner between the tackles like the Broncos do with Lindsay, the threat of having Ekeler's dynamic receiving ability over the middle of the field opens up so many options for the Chargers' offense.

You never really know what is going to happen when Ekeler is lined up in the backfield, whereas with Lindsay, based on the way his coaches have utilized him thus far, you have a pretty decent idea that if he is getting the football, it's going to come on the ground.

Ekeler also lines up all over the field as a receiver and in various formations, shifting and helping to dictate defensive coverage schemes. He's a true game-changer in every sense of the word.

In fairness to Lindsay, his first two years' worth of ground production have been immensely impressive, and superior to Ekeler's, whereas Ekeler is yet to eclipse even 600 yards rushing in a single season.

However, in terms of total production from scrimmage, Ekeler takes the cake, due to his receiving chops.

Ekeler has gained more yards (3,047) and scored more total touchdowns (22) on less total touches (443) than Lindsay (2,485 yards and 17 total touchdowns on 486 touches). Ekeler has also been in the league on year longer than Lindsay, and is producing at a higher level on far fewer touches per year.

Ekeler's 6.9 yards per touch is also drastically better than Lindsay's 5.1. But again, it's due to the difference between how the coaches in L.A. and Denver have chosen to deploy each RB.

Lindsay's Got to Improve his Receiving Chops

Now, this isn't any sort of indictment of Lindsay. He's a fine player and the Broncos are fortunate to have him as a part of their running back rotation.

But there is a massive need for Lindsay to improve as a pass-catcher if the Broncos were to pay him the kind of money that Ekeler just received. The shiftiness and suddenness of Lindsay hasn't translated in the receiving game and is arguably his most glaring weakness as a player.

One other factor to consider in this equation is age. Despite being further into his career than Lindsay, Ekeler is over a full year younger than the Broncos' product.

Being a year closer to 30 with more touches in a shorter career, stacked on top of almost 1,000 collegiate touches as a Colorado Buffalo, Lindsay already has a lot of wear on his tire tread.

The Takeaway

Do I think that the Broncos will sign Lindsay to a multi-year extension? Absolutely. Should it come close to what Ekeler just received? Ehh.

The biggest reason I hesitate to hand Lindsay a check like that is because he is limited as a player at this point in his career. Yes, the speed and explosiveness is above average. Yes, he is a local fan-favorite. And yes, his production has warranted an extension.

But with a smaller frame and the way the Broncos are limited in his utilization, I could see Lindsay's body begin to break down sooner rather than later. He is a dynamic runner and is a threat to take to the house on every touch, but he doesn't change the game like Ekeler does.

Lindsay doesn't dictate coverage schemes over the middle of the field. Any team with a stifling run defense can neutralize his impact.

Ekeler can win running the ball or catching it which changes how teams have to play defense. There's no way to fully neutralize a player of his skill-set. He's going to get his work done regardless.

If Lindsay, who was specifically directed to work on his receiving ability by new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, does become a true three-down back as a dynamic runner and receiver, it might be a different discussion.

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH and @MileHighHuddle.