Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Release DL Billy Winn, Waive CB Horace Richardson

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos announced a couple of roster cuts on Thursday, waiving cornerback Horace Richardson and releasing veteran defensive lineman Billy Winn. 

Richardson is entering his second NFL season. Denver was his fourth NFL stop — including Minnesota (2017-18), Detroit (2018), Kansas City (2018) and Broncos (2018). He has bounced back and forth from the active roster to the practice squad. All of 2019 was spent on injured reserve following a summer injury during camp. 

Winn is a former sixth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns who initially landed in Denver back in 2016 when the man who drafted him — Tom Heckert — was still in the Broncos' front office. Winn produced a solid initial campaign in Denver but missed all of 2017 on injured reserve. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Winn spent all of 2018 out of football but the Vic Fangio-led Broncos re-signed him to bolster the defensive line depth early last year. Alas, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound trenchman suffered another preseason injury and was lost to IR for the year. 

Not that roster room is much of a concern at this time in the season, but the two moves free up a couple of roster spots ahead of NFL free agency. Perhaps more importantly, they provide better roster clarity, helping the front office ascertain exactly where the strengths and weaknesses of the team lie. 

Free agency opens around the NFL on March 18, with the legal tampering period kicking things off two days prior. The first domino for the Broncos has fallen, with CB A.J. Bouye arriving via trade from Jacksonville earlier this week. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
B'wana Beast
B'wana Beast

I can’t believe Billy Winn was still on the team to begin with. Good move

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Harris, Jr. Reacts to Broncos Acquiring CB A.J. Bouye via Trade, Invites Chiefs to 'Call his People'

Chris Harris, Jr. let the Broncos know how he feels about the team's blockbuster trade to acquire CB A.J. Bouye from the Jaguars, sending a not-so-subtle message to one of his team's biggest rivals.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

Report: Broncos Acquiring Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye via Trade With Jaguars

The Broncos have consummated a trade with the Jaguars to acquire Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Broncos' Acquisition of A.J. Bouye is First Documented Case of Drew Lock Being a Recruiting Asset

A.J. Bouye was given a say in where he was traded and he wanted to land in Denver. A new report sheds light on why the veteran cornerback chose the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Denver Broncos' Post-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 4.0

Based on how boards shifted in the wake of the NFL Combine, what would a 7-round draft haul look like for the Broncos now?

Erick Trickel

by

LiamThomas

Here's why Broncos Should Remain Open to Drafting Injured CU WR Laviska Shenault on Day Two

Laviska Shenault is going under the knife to repair a core muscle injury but it shouldn't prelude the Broncos from drafting him.

KeithCummings

by

KeithCummings

NFL Insider Connects Free-Agent OL Mike Remmers to Shurmur, Broncos

Could the Broncos end up with the very offensive lineman Von Miller posterized in Super Bowl 50? One NFL insider believes just that.

Nick Kendell

by

BuckinBronco

Finding Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jerry Jeudy and how would he fit in Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

CUBuffinTX

Report: Broncos' Free-Agent CB Chris Harris, Jr. Met With 'At Least 24 Teams' At Combine

Chris Harris, Jr.'s agent is doing his level best to ensure his client has a bull market when free agency opens later this month. What does this mean for Harris' prospects in Denver?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

A.J. Bouye Shares his Reaction to Getting Traded to Broncos

A.J. Bouye woke up to some momentous news on Tuesday as he got dealt to the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

BearBnB

Report: A.J. Bouye Trade Takes Broncos out of Byron Jones Sweepstakes

The Broncos will be paying a lot of money to A.J. Bouye, once the trade with the Jaguars is consummated. Does that leave room for Byron Jones?

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77