Report: Broncos Release Veteran DL Jurrell Casey

The Broncos just cut five Pro Bowls from their defense.
New Denver Broncos GM George Paton has made his second big roster decision. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos have released veteran defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

When the 2021 offseason opened, the expectation in the Mile High City was that Paton would make short work of moving on from cornerback A.J. Bouye. That happened last week and it always felt like a matter of course, mostly due to Bouye's lack of impact, cost, health issues, and now, a PED suspension. 

Casey was also on the cap-casualty bubble but moving on from him was somewhat less certain because of his stalwart reputation and relative leadership. Both Bouye and Casey were acquired via trade last spring by then-GM John Elway and both impacted in Denver with a whimper. 

Casey tore his bicep and was placed on injured reserve following Week 3 last season. With his 2021 salary at $11.68 million, none of which was guaranteed, Paton opted to move on and give the five-time Pro Bowler an opportunity to sign where he wants when free agency opens in March. 

The combined cap savings from moving on from Bouye and Casey frees up north of $20M and should allow the Broncos more wiggle room to re-sign safety Justin Simmons and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. 

It's too bad Casey didn't work out in Denver because he was always one heck of a player and a great leader and example to his teammates. He'll land on his feet, health-willing. 

Meanwhile, Paton and the Broncos can't afford to be sentimental or rest on players' accomplishments of the past in the wake of four-straight losing seasons. One of the next big decisions will be Von Miller, whom the Broncos hold an option on for 2021. 

UPDATE: The move has since been confirmed by the Broncos. 

Denver Broncos defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
