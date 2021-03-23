HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Report: Broncos Release TE Nick Vannett

The Broncos whittled down the roster by cutting a veteran offensive contributor.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

On the heels of a whirlwind first week of free agency, the Denver Broncos have released veteran tight end Nick Vannett. The news was broken by 9NEWS' Mike Klis. 

"[The] Broncos have released TE Nick Vannett per source," Klis tweeted. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The move was semi-expected after the arrival of new GM George Paton. Vannett was signed by John Elway last year to come in and be the Broncos' blocking tight end and to catch a pass here and there. 

He appeared in 15 games with 11 starts but contributed just 14 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. Relative to his contract, and the hardly-used blocking fullback by offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, the move to release Vannett makes sense. 

Vannett's departure frees up $2.678 million on the salary cap, ballooning the Broncos' current cap space to nearly $40M. Paton has plenty of ammunition to maneuver still in free agency. Or, the GM could be sitting back waiting for a tectonic opportunity to acquire a certain quarterback via trade from Houston, though the long time marches on, the dimmer such a move becomes. 

Fans shouldn't fret over the Vannett release as the Broncos are loaded for bear at tight end. With Noah Fant on the precipice of becoming a bonafide NFL superstar, and Albert Okwuegbunam returning from his torn ACL, Drew Lock (or whichever QB starts under center) will have no shortage of weapons at the tight end position. 

With Vannett's release, the Broncos have said goodbye to three tight ends from last year's roster, including also Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli, both of whom are unrestricted free agents. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos tight end Nick Vannett (88) in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Release TE Nick Vannett

Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby
News

How Signing CBs Fuller & Darby is a Game-Changer for Broncos Defense

John Elway Weighs In On Fangio's Public Criticism Of Von Miller
News

Fangio Expects Von Miller to Come Back Just as Strong & Have a 'Really Good Season'

George Paton
News

Broncos Have Filled All But One of NFL.com's Biggest Offseason Needs

Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) stands on the field during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Elijah Molden | CB | Washington

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade (24) reacts during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
Draft

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Intriguing Day 2 Cornerbacks

Mike Purcell
News

Broncos Make Big Contract Moves with Two Key Starters

Bears QB Nick Foles
News

Report: Broncos 'Obvious' Trade Suitor for Super Bowl-Winning QB

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Details of Justin Simmons' 4-Year Mega-Contract With Broncos Revealed