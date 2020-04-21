NFL Insider Confirms Blockbuster Report of Broncos Talking to Browns About Pick 10 in Draft

Another day, another NFL Draft rumor pertaining to the Denver Broncos. This time, it was renowned NFL insider Ian Rapoport with the latest scoop on what John Elway and the Broncos might want to do with their first-round pick in the draft which kicks off on Thursday.

While the Broncos currently hold the 15th overall selection, there have been multiple rumors that Denver may be looking to move up in the draft.

Previously, the position the Broncos had been rumored to be targeting in a potential move-up had been offensive tackle. With the quartet of first tier of tackles in Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Jr., Georgia's Andrew Thomas, and Louisville's Meki Becton likely to be off the board by the time the Broncos are officially on the clock, Denver very likely would need to move up from 15 to secure ‘their guy’.

However, if the Broncos are looking at any other position in the first round of this Thursday’s draft, it has got to be for the wide receiver position. Widely considered one of the more anemic WR corps in the NFL outside of Courtland Sutton, it would make sense that the Broncos may entertain a trade up from 15 to guarantee not only one of the consensus tier-one WRs like Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, or the Alabama duo Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, but perhaps net the team’s singular top receiver in the entire 2020 class.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport was interviewed by NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and relayed that the Broncos have indeed made calls in regards to trading up to the No. 10 overall pick with the Cleveland Browns (first reported by Michael Lombardi). Here's what Rapoport said.

The Broncos seem to be one of the teams poised to potentially leap up and get ahead of the big run of receivers. Try to look at the draft at where the receivers might come, keep an eye on the Cleveland Browns at ten. We know they are open to moving back. Analytically this is something they have done when Andrew Berry was with the Browns the first time. Paul Depodesta has done it plenty in his past. The Browns sliding back, collecting picks. If the Broncos want to beat the cavalry there. Maybe get Jerry Jeudy the top receiver, not on all team’s boards but on a lot of team’s boards. They might have to get to ten. The Broncos are definitely a team to watch.

Fellow NFL media personality James Palmer later corroborated Rapoport’s information.

This also backs up the latest rumors via Woody Paige that if the Broncos are indeed looking to move up for a WR, their target is Jerry Jeudy over the other Ruggs and Lamb in the draft.

Rapoport also dropped a hint for a potential target for the Broncos if Elway is unable to move up and obtain the WR of his choosing. Instead, the Broncos would stay at 15 and draft a player at a position many Broncos’ fans have been clamoring for over recent history.

If they stay put and the top receivers are gone they may end up taking a linebacker like (Oklahoma’s) Kenneth Murray. I know that’s a big hole on their roster as well.

If the Broncos are unable to walk out with one of the top-3 WRs (or one of the top-4 OTs), it seems like the direction Elway goes is anyone’s best guess. Justin Jefferson? CJ Henderson? Kenneth Murray?

The rumors and speculation won’t stop until the Broncos and Elway are finally on the clock and make their selection. Until then, the rumors will continue to spring forth but the actual decision of the Broncos is anyone’s best guess.

