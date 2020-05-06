Mile High Huddle
Broncos Reveal Jersey Numbers for Entire 2020 Rookie Class, New Free Agents

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos had themselves one heck of a haul in the NFL Draft. GM John Elway, for the first time since arriving in the front office in 2011, stood pat — making zero draft-day trades. 

That strategy netted the Broncos 10 draft selections, which is great for a roster in need of upgrades but it meant less room at the table for college free-agent signings. Still, the Broncos talked seven rookies who didn't hear their name called in the draft into coming to Denver to compete and try to catch on. 

With 17 new rookies flooding the roster, fans are still getting familiar with some of the names. However, knowing the jersey numbers is one way to surely help Broncos Country connect the dots. 

On Tuesday, the Broncos released the full list of jersey numbers for all 17 rookies. We already knew which numbers first-round WR Jerry Jeudy and second-rounder KJ Hamler selected but without further ado, here's the entire class, as well as the 2020 free-agent class. 

2020 Draft Picks

Jerry Jeudy, WR | Alabama: 10

KJ Hamler, WR | Penn State: 13

Michael Ojemudia, CB | Iowa: 23

Lloyd Cushenberry III, C | LSU: 79

McTelvin Agim, DL | Arkansas: 94

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE | Missouri: 85

Justin Strnad, LB | Wake Forest: 40

Netane Muti, OG | Fresno State: 73

Tyrie Cleveland, WR | Florida: 86

Derrek Tuszka, OLB | North Dakota State: 48

2020 CFAs

Essang Bassey, DB | Wake Forest: 34

LeVante Bellamy, RB | Western Michigan: 32

Douglas Coleman III, S | Texas Tech: 35

Kendall Hinton, WR | Wake Forest: 2

Zimari Manning, WR | Tarleton State: 1

Riley Neal, QB | Vanderbilt: 5

Hunter Watts, OT | Central Arkansas: 77

New Free Agents/Futures Signings

Graham Glasgow, OG: 61

Nick Vannett, TE: 88

Melvin Gordon, RB: 25

Jurrell Casey, DL: 99

A.J. Bouye, CB: 21

Christian Covington, DL: 56

Jeremy Cox, RB: 39

Tre' Crawford, LB: 91

Wes Farnsworth, LS: 42

Joel Heath, NT: 95

Tyler Jones, OL: 63

Kahani Smith, S: 39

It's also worth noting that punter Sam Martin changed his number to 6. 

