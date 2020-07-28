Mile High Huddle
Broncos Roster Breakdown: Calvin Anderson | OT

Erick Trickel

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Calvin Anderson, the very versatile offensive lineman. 

Anderson can play guard or tackle, though he may be better inside with the traits that he has. He entered the NFL as an uundrafted free agent with the Jets last year, but the Broncos signed him off the Jets practice squad where he spent 12 weeks on the active roster. 

Anderson's versatility is likely a big reason for the Broncos' interest. He spent a lot of time working with Mike Munchak, but he does have to go through learning what will be his third offensive scheme in two years with Pat Shurmur taking over in Denver. 

As the Broncos continue to work with and develop Anderson, it's going to be interesting where the team sees his best fit. Inside or outside? His tape suggests guard, but the Broncos could see him differently.

Denver is fine with its depth on the inside, so if the team views him as a guard, he won't be long for the Mile High City. If the Broncos view him as a tackle, he has a chance to stick with as many questions as the team has at the position. 

As interesting as a prospect as he is, Anderson has to show development to even have a chance at the roster. What's his ultimate outlook in 2020? 

For a deep-dive view on Anderson, check out the video above. 

