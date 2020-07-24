Broncos Roster Breakdown: Essang Bassey | CB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Essang Bassey, the undrafted rookie cornerback.

It's a curious case as to why Bassey didn't hear his name called on draft day because he has the skill-set and traits to be a good nickel corner in the NFL. He has ball skills, quickness, smarts, and is tough over the middle.

There are a lot of boxes checked off, including ball production, with the two negatives being size (5-foot-9, 191 pounds) and some tackling issues but they shouldn't have been severe enough to destroy his draft stock.

Denver's had a lot of luck with undrafted free agents in their history and one of the biggest was a defensive back out of Kansas in Chris Harris, Jr. back in 2011, who established himself as the NFL's best nickel corner for many years. The Broncos currently have Bryce Callahan, who also went undrafted in 2015 and is a great nickel corner when he is healthy.

Bringing in Bassey, there is some hope he can follow footsteps of Harris and Callahan and become a good nickel corner and the Broncos could really use that becoming a reality.

While Bassey is one of the two defensive undrafted rookies Denver brought in, he seems to be the most popular of the college free-agent crop to potentially make the squad. He would fill a huge need — if he can step up and make it happen.

But, of course, Bassey has to actually step up and make it happen. What does his path to the roster look like? Check out the video above.

