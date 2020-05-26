Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: Jurrell Casey | DL

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them. 

We will look at the player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the Broncos for the 2020 season. The first player going under the microscope is Jurrell Casey.

In what was probably the biggest surprise of the offseason for the Broncos, GM John Elway dealt just a seventh-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Casey. It was a move that on the surface just didn’t make much sense for the Titans. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Casey was a five-time Pro Bowler and been regarded as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL for years. With the Titans needing to pay RB Derrick Henry and QB Ryan Tannehill, though, they needed to dump salary and Denver came calling at an opportune time.

Now, the Broncos have his talent on their defensive line which should only benefit the edge talent on the roster. Casey is the best interior pass rusher the Broncos have had in years, but he needs to play at his normal self. 

At 31 years of age, there may soon be a decline from Casey, but he should still be able to perform at a solid level to benefit the Broncos. Having him in Vic Fangio's defense could also help prolong his level of play and see him be a huge piece for the Broncos defense. 

For a deeper dive on Casey and exactly what he brings to the table, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus Causes Twitter Dust-up Among Broncos Players

Two Broncos got into it a little bit over the weekend on the subject of masks and the coronavirus.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Projecting Broncos' Starting Offense in Wake of 2020 Offseason Moves

How did free agency and the draft reshape the Broncos' starting lineup offensively? We're glad you asked.

Chad Jensen

by

A3monster

What Dak Prescott's Contract Dispute Means for Broncos' Future with Drew Lock

The Cowboys are in the midst of a contract dispute with Dak Prescott that has direct implications for Drew Lock and the Broncos.

BobMorris

by

jones0024

Drew Lock's Two-Month Exile in Missouri Might Help Broncos' QB Springboard into 2020

After picking Peyton Manning's brain, Drew Lock had to sit on his thumbs in quarantine for two months. Or did he maybe use his time for something wiser, that could give him an advantage in Year 2?

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Rod Smith Reveals why Broncos' Rookie WR KJ Hamler is a 'Game-Changer'

The Broncos' all-time leading receiver shared his bold take on the team's 2020 second-rounder and every fan should take heed.

KeithCummings

by

kormathaw1

Broncos Facing a Loss of $162M in Revenue if Fans Can't Attend Games in 2020

The Broncos could lose upwards of $162 million if fans can't attend games in 2020 due to coronavirus. But it won't just be NFL players and owners feeling the pinch.

Chad Jensen

by

Broncosforlife

Broncos' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Quarterbacks

What grade do the Broncos' receive for the quarterback position heading into 2020?

Nick Kendell

by

Studlee14

DeMarcus Ware Shares True Thoughts on Whether Von Miller is in Decline

Von Miller is coming off a lackluster season which has led some to wonder whether he's begun to lose his ability on the wrong side of 30. DeMarcus Ware weighed in on the subject.

KeithCummings

by

Paladin07

Broncos' QB Drew Lock Ranked Dead Last by PFF in Crucial Stat Category

There's one aspect of Drew Lock's game that he unquestionably has to improve.

Chad Jensen

by

Fixenit

QB Drew Lock has Begun Organizing Throwing Sessions in Colorado With his Receivers per Report

Drew Lock is getting the ball rolling on building on the chemistry with his receivers established last season as Broncos' five-game starter.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos