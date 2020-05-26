Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: Jurrell Casey | DL

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We will look at the player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the Broncos for the 2020 season. The first player going under the microscope is Jurrell Casey.

In what was probably the biggest surprise of the offseason for the Broncos, GM John Elway dealt just a seventh-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Casey. It was a move that on the surface just didn’t make much sense for the Titans.

Casey was a five-time Pro Bowler and been regarded as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL for years. With the Titans needing to pay RB Derrick Henry and QB Ryan Tannehill, though, they needed to dump salary and Denver came calling at an opportune time.

Now, the Broncos have his talent on their defensive line which should only benefit the edge talent on the roster. Casey is the best interior pass rusher the Broncos have had in years, but he needs to play at his normal self.

At 31 years of age, there may soon be a decline from Casey, but he should still be able to perform at a solid level to benefit the Broncos. Having him in Vic Fangio's defense could also help prolong his level of play and see him be a huge piece for the Broncos defense.

