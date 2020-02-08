Rumor Mill: It Sounds Like the Broncos Will be Playing the Falcons in the UK Next Season

These days, Broncos Country is very much a global fanbase that stretches far and wide, which makes the rumors of the Denver Broncos' possible involvement in the NFL International Series of games an exciting prospect for the army of fans who live across the pond.

Fan hopes were raised further when Broncos team President and CEO Joe Ellis enthusiastically endorsed the idea during his end-of-season press conference in December.

“I’m basically begging to get it because I think it’d be very good for us to play there,” Ellis said on December 30.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars playing two of their home games at London’s Wembley Stadium and the Broncos not on their slate of fixtures, Tottenham Hotspur’s new multi-billion dollar stadium will be the venue, should it be confirmed by the NFL.

While fans wait for Roger Goodell’s announcement, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank let slip a golden nugget of information during a soundbite with the UK-based radio station talkSPORT last Saturday which might well get European Broncos fans scrambling for tickets very soon.

“I think we’re playing against the Broncos – I think, from what I’ve heard – but I’m not sure. So we’ll see. We’re excited about it,” Blank revealed to Oliver Wilson of talkSPORT.

When it comes to international games, the Broncos haven’t exactly been jet-setters in recent years. In fact, Denver has only played one regular-season game in the UK capital and that was back in 2010. On that occasion, the result, a 24-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, wasn’t what ended up drawing the most headlines.

What really made the news was then-head coach Josh McDaniels' involvement in what became known as 'Spy-gate II'. This resulted in the McDanieles being hit with a $50,000 fine by the league for authorizing illegal recordings to be made of the 49ers' practices. It brought tremendous embarrassment to late owner Pat Bowlen and sealed McDaniels' fate as the Broncos' head coach.

The rich and controversial history of the Broncos in London actually predates this regular-season loss to the 49ers. Back in 1987, the Broncos, led by head coach Dan Reeves, hopped across the pond to face the Los Angeles Rams, who featured future Hall-of-Fame Eric Dickerson at tailback, for a preseason game, which Denver lost by a one-point margin.

These high-profile exhibition games dubbed 'American Bowl' were so successful and well attended that they gave rise to full-scale regular-season games in the years to come. They also, when combined with UK television coverage, have given rise to a fervent and passionate global fan base for the NFL product.

Fostering this bond with UK and European-based fans can only be of benefit to the Broncos and more than worth the inevitable jet lag and logistical complications that accompany the Trans-Atlantic voyage. For those fans, hopes will be high that it'll be a week-long business trip that provides a valuable maiden win on UK soil.

