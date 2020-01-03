Broncos S Justin Simmons Named to PFF's All-Pro Team for 2019

I was stunned when Justin Simmons was left off the listed rosters of the Pro Bowl this year. The fourth-year safety didn't just have a career year for the Denver Broncos, he was arguably the best safety in the league.

When Simmons' Pro Bowl snub occurred, I said it here and on the Huddle Up Podcast that it wouldn't surprise me to see him receive an All-Pro nod. The first indication that such a prediction might come true was revealed this week as Simmons was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Pro Team for 2019.

While not quite possessing the same gravity as the official AP All-Pro Team, PFF's version is centered around their grading system, which can at times be arbitrary, but is usually an accurate barometer for how a player is performing. Simmons was PFF's highest-graded safety in 2019. Here's what PFF's Sam Monson said:

The best-graded safety in the NFL this season, Denver’s Justin Simmons has been a stellar performer in all areas. Simmons wasn’t in primary coverage for any touchdowns given up in coverage but had four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He also ranked 11th in terms of defensive stops among all safeties, showing his ability to make plays all over the field. Whether he was lined up deep in the secondary or close to the line in the box, Simmons was making plays all year.

It's nice to see Simmons get some recognition. He was stellar in 2019.

I'm curious to see if he'll indeed end up as one of those rare players who doesn't get the Pro Bowl nod but does get the AP All-Pro honor. If his PFF placement serves as a harbinger, the answer is probably going to be 'yes'.

On Monday, GM John Elway talked about the Broncos' plan with Simmons, who's about to hit the open waters of unrestricted free agency.

“We want him back," Elway said. "You know the options there. Before we came down, I talked to Justin and said, ‘You know what, we want you back.’ He’s a great football player, but he’s a better man. What he does outside of this building and what’s done in Denver has been tremendous. Just the type of guys he is. These are the type of guys that we want on this football team. Obviously, we have the franchise option there, but we’d like to get something done with Justin for the long term.”

Whether by long-term extension or franchise tag, hook or by crook, the Broncos will get something done that keeps Simmons in the Orange and Blue for the foreseeable future. As the Broncos' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year, Simmons is indeed the complete package, as Elway intimated. His off-the-field impact has been as striking as his on-field.

Simmons' inclusion on the All-Pro Team is the second PFF accolade for a Bronco this week. OG Dalton Risner was named to PFF's All-Rookie Team, though TE Noah Fant was conspicuously snubbed.

