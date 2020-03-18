Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos Say Goodbye to Chris Harris, Jr. as CB Signs with Chargers

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are saying goodbye to veteran cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. The unrestricted free agent hit the market this week for the first time in his nine-year NFL career and found several potential suitors for his services. 

The four-time Pro Bowler has reportedly decided on accepting the Los Angeles Chargers' offer, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

After vacillating on the subject throughout most of the offseason, Harris changed his tune about wanting to keep the door to the Broncos open in the wake of the A.J. Bouye trade. The day of the Bouye trade, Harris was importuning Broncos' Division rivals to contact his representatives. 

Harris didn't end up landing with the Kansas City Chiefs, though he still chose one of the  Broncos' most bitter rivals. Harris was once the top slot cornerback in the league, though the last two years — since Aqib Talib departed Denver — he's played mostly on the outside. 

Vic Fangio tapped Harris to be his No. 1 corner last year in the wake of all the injuries the Broncos suffered at the position. Suffice to say, following around the opposing team's top wideout was not Harris' forte, as he turned in the most inconsistent season of his career. 

Harris gave up four touchdowns in coverage last year, and each one seemingly came at the most inopportune time for the Broncos. He wanted to play on the outside, petitioning the team to make him CB1. But he wasn't equal to the opportunity. 

Harris has been public about his desire to be 'used' the right way defensively, which, on the heels of his down year in 2019, is likely to be the slot. As a slot corner, Harris is still among the NFL's best. As an outside corner? Best-case, he's a solid CB2. 

However, Harris' departure from the Broncos figures to only be temporary. As one of the most accomplished corners in franchise history, there's a really good chance Harris returns to the Mile High City to eventually be enshrined in the team's Ring of Fame. 

The progenitor of the 'No Fly Zone' moniker, the Broncos will miss Harris' swagger and football IQ. But after GM John Elway bent over backward last year to placate Harris, giving him a more-than $3M raise to end an offseason holdout and offering him $26M over two years ahead of last fall's trade deadline to stick around through 2021, the Broncos finally had to turn the page.

Harris rebuffed Elway's offer, purportedly of the belief he could command north of $15M/year on the open market. While we don't know the exact details of his deal with the Chargers, we can say with assuredness that it wasn't for $15M APY. 

Happy trails, 'Strap' Harris.  

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
BuckinBronco
BuckinBronco

I have mixed feelings on CHaj leaving. But why does it always have to be a Division defection?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Slow Start to Free-Agency Could Portend Well for Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris Reunion

The Broncos have been quiet to open the legal tampering widow. Could that be a positive harbinger for homegrown free agents like Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris?

KeithCummings

by

SpeedKills51

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft

It's time to lay the blueprint of a full offseason plan of attack for the Broncos in 2020.

Erick Trickel

by

Ceocrump

Report: Broncos Trade FB Andy Janovich to Browns

The Broncos dealt Andy Janovich to the Browns in the wake of Pat Shurmur joining the coaching staff as offensive coordinator.

Chad Jensen

by

Orangeforbreakfast

Report: Broncos Acquire Five-Time Pro Bowl DL Jurrell Casey from Titans

The Broncos acquired a starter for the defensive line on Wednesday.

Chad Jensen

by

Orange D

Report: Broncos Interested in Ex-Chargers' RB Melvin Gordon

Could the Broncos really spend free-agent dollars on a tier-one running back? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

A New Report Sheds Light on the Amari Cooper to Broncos Buzz

The Broncos are reportedly monitoring the Amari Cooper situation in Dallas with a close eye.

Chad Jensen

by

Chefy10

Intriguing Free-Agent Fits for Broncos Still Available on the Market

With the legal tampering window all but closed, most of the NFL has swooped up the big-named free agents. Who's left out there on the market that would fit the Broncos?

Erick Trickel

by

CUBuffinTX

Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris 'Unlikely' to Return According to Broncos Insider

The Broncos are poised to lose all three of their day-one D-line starters to free agency, if this report turns out to be true.

Chad Jensen

by

JNDoud

Report: Broncos Expected to Trade or Release QB Joe Flacco by Week's End

The Broncos are getting out of the Joe Flacco business.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft | Final Version

With NFL free agency set to open in just a few days, we unveil our final full offseason mock. What moves in free agency and the draft do the Broncos make?

Erick Trickel

by

Bucky Bronco