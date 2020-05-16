Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 1: What to Expect vs. Titans

The 2020 NFL schedule was released a week ago and there is a wide range of takeaways from the Denver Broncos' slate of games, but it really doesn’t look too scary when you dig into it.

In the video above, which kicks off a new MHH series, will address why the Broncos' schedule isn’t as scary as it may seem. Of course, one issue with previewing the schedule right now is there is no way to know how the Broncos' players will progress or how guys will click — and that goes for both teams.

Each season is unique and stands alone. For this reason, we'll have to wait until August to get a clearer picture of how the Broncos are coming together but that doesn't stop us from still breaking down the schedule.

The Broncos have a very young offense with very little experience outside of their offensive line. There is also a new offensive coordinator in Pat Shurmur installing a new scheme, and it will take time in live-action games for things to click with the players.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Broncos' offense end up as a high-variance offense next season, especially early on. In other words, this group is very boom-or-bust on paper.

As for the defense, Denver added some key pieces, but they have a lot of guys also returning. With the majority of these Broncos being in the second year of the Vic Fangio scheme, they should have it down and work well as a unit.

With the Tennessee Titans being the Week 1 opponent, it should only be a benefit to the Broncos as they should (fingers crossed) have their defense ready to roll and healthy with key players like LB Bradley Chubb and CB Bryce Callahan expected back.

For more on the Broncos and their season-opening matchup with Tennessee, don't miss the video above. Denver kicks off the season at home in a nationally-televised game against a playoff opponent that might be a little overrated.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.