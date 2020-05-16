Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 1: What to Expect vs. Titans

Erick Trickel

The 2020 NFL schedule was released a week ago and there is a wide range of takeaways from the Denver Broncos' slate of games, but it really doesn’t look too scary when you dig into it. 

In the video above, which kicks off a new MHH series, will address why the Broncos' schedule isn’t as scary as it may seem. Of course, one issue with previewing the schedule right now is there is no way to know how the Broncos' players will progress or how guys will click — and that goes for both teams. 

Each season is unique and stands alone. For this reason, we'll have to wait until August to get a clearer picture of how the Broncos are coming together but that doesn't stop us from still breaking down the schedule. 

The Broncos have a very young offense with very little experience outside of their offensive line. There is also a new offensive coordinator in Pat Shurmur installing a new scheme, and it will take time in live-action games for things to click with the players. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Broncos' offense end up as a high-variance offense next season, especially early on. In other words, this group is very boom-or-bust on paper. 

As for the defense, Denver added some key pieces, but they have a lot of guys also returning. With the majority of these Broncos being in the second year of the Vic Fangio scheme, they should have it down and work well as a unit. 

With the Tennessee Titans being the Week 1 opponent, it should only be a benefit to the Broncos as they should (fingers crossed) have their defense ready to roll and healthy with key players like LB Bradley Chubb and CB Bryce Callahan expected back. 

For more on the Broncos and their season-opening matchup with Tennessee, don't miss the video above. Denver kicks off the season at home in a nationally-televised game against a playoff opponent that might be a little overrated. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner Pumps Brakes on Drew Lock Hype Train

A Hall-of-Fame quarterback and former NFL MVP, Kurt Warner recently weighed in on what the Broncos have cooking with second-year signal-caller Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

DKMI

National NFL Analyst Predicts Broncos to Finish 3-13 in 2020

A national analyst with an emotional bias for Kansas City has picked the Broncos to finish 3-13. Is there any merit to this bold prediction?

Chad Jensen

by

Broncosfan4ever

Understanding Broncos' CB Strategy After Raiders Out-Maneuver for Prince Amukamara

The Broncos let the Division-rival Raiders swoop in and sign Prince Amukamara. What was the rationale?

KeithCummings

by

Devonandroes1

10 Reasons Broncos Will Win Double-Digit Games in 2020

The Broncos winning double-digit games in 2020? Here are 10 reasons why we see it unfolding just like that.

Chad Jensen

by

CarlDumler

Insider Reveals Broncos Have Been in Contact With 9-Time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters

Could the Broncos be poised to make a blockbuster move at offensive tackle?

Chad Jensen

by

Trojannick

A.J. Bouye Dishes on What he Likes About Broncos' Young CB Corps

Many fans look at the Broncos' cornerback depth chart and wince because of a perceived lack of proven production. The team's top player at the position, however, doesn't sound worried.

Chad Jensen

by

OklaBoma

3 Courtland Sutton Revelations That Could Hint at an Elite 2020 Season

Courtland Sutton is coming off a big year but after hearing what he had to say on Thursday, it's possible he could be cruising for ascension to the elite category in the NFL.

Luke Patterson

by

Bman77

PFF Tweet Hints at why Broncos Didn't Exercise Garett Bolles' Fifth-Year Option

The Broncos chose not to option a fifth year on Garett Bolles' rookie contract and this tweet from Pro Football Focus boils down the justification.

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Dispelling 5 Common Misconceptions About Broncos' LT Garett Bolles

It's time to scrutinize the play of Garett Bolles to determine whether the common consensus on the Broncos' left tackle is accurate.

Erick Trickel

by

Denverkewl

National Radio Host Picks Drew Lock to be NFL's Next Second-Year QB to Win MVP

National Radio Host Picks Drew Lock to be NFL's Next Second-Year QB to Win MVP

Chad Jensen

by

jareal333