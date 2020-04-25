Mile High Huddle
Broncos Select North Dakota State Edge Derrek Tuszka in Seventh Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos completed their 2020 NFL Draft haul by going back to the defensive well, selecting North Dakota State edge rusher Derrek Tuszka with the No. 254 pick. 

The Tuszka pick punctuates what has been an impressive haul for the GM John Elway. What do we know about the small-school Tuszka? 

He's a 6-foot-4, 258-pound edge defender who showed out impressively at the NFL Combine back in February. Tuszka threw up 24 reps on the bench press (225 pounds) and finished in the top 73rd percentile at least in both the vertical (33.5 inches) and broad jump (120 inches). 

Tuszka posted an insane 6.87-second 3-cone drill, which put him in the 97th percentile of all Combine attendees. What does it all mean? 

Tuszka is a very explosive athlete. Right now, he's a rough stone rolling down a mountain and it's up to Vic Fangio and the Broncos' coaches to polish off the rough edges and uncover the gem. 

The Broncos have one of the league's best rush linebacker duos in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Denver re-signed Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year deal, while Malik Reed and Justin Hollins enter their second year, respectively. 

Tuszka might take some time to develop, which could entail a stay on the Broncos' practice squad in 2020. But given time to incubate, watching and learning from Miler and Chubb, there's solid odds Tuszka could be Elway's next late-round/undrafted rush linebacker find. 

