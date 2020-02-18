Mile High Huddle
Here's why Broncos Should Absolutely Target Vikings' WR Stefon Diggs

Erick Trickel

When a team is putting together a wide receiver corps, it has to fill it with complementary pieces. This is something that I have been touting for a while now, as the Denver Broncos are looking to build their offensive arsenal for the young quarterback Drew Lock.

One name that has been popular among Broncos fans as a potential target is Minnesota Vikings' WR Stefon Diggs. Diggs is a very good receiver in the NFL, and it has been made rather public that he wants out of Minnesota. This has led to the perception of him being a diva, but there are issues in Minnesota affecting him, and he wants out.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Broncos at least call about Diggs, if they haven’t already. GM John Elway knows he needs to build the receiving corps with complementary pieces, and Diggs is just that in comparison to what they already have. 

Diggs Checks Boxes Sutton Doesn't

Diggs is very similar in style to another receiver that Denver had last season, but he is no longer on the roster — Emmanuel Sanders.

The Broncos' No. 1 wideout is Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton, who is undoubtedly a jump-ball type of receiver. That's the forte he brings to the Broncos' offense. 

Sutton has good hands and a physical nature. How Sutton wins revolves around that physicality. His routes are a work in progress, though he showed tremendous development from year one to two.

The size Sutton has, combined with his physicality, is prototypical of the X receiver in the NFL. He has the skill-set to match the demands of the X. The downside, is Sutton's quickness through routes is lackluster and doesn’t lead to separation from defensive players, but the physical play through his routes does.

On the flip-side, Diggs' skill-set doesn't come close to matching what Sutton brings.

How Diggs Wins

Well, much like Sanders, he wins with the quickness through his routes as well as the top-notch route running. He isn’t a physical player and can get bullied by more physical defensive backs, but if he can get free of them, he most often wins the rep. 

Diggs' speed isn’t top level for the NFL, but it is more than good enough to use go routes, posts, and corner routes to attack the secondary deep. Diggs is the prototypical Z receiver, but he can also line up in the slot and win there. 

His route running and quickness make him a much closer comparison to Sanders than Sutton. There is plenty of statistical evidence to back this up, but in this case, the tape is king. 

Simply watching a few Diggs' games reveales that he and Sutton have very different styles as receivers in terms of how they win. Neither is a true burner, but speed isn’t the only key to attacking deep. Not being the fastest doesn’t automatically render a wideout as an X possession receiver.

Bottom Line

The Broncos need to add speed to the offense, but it isn’t everything. Having a receiver that can win with his quickness can open up a lot for the offense. 

If Denver can add Diggs via trade for a solid cost, it would be an outstanding move. Diggs and Sutton could be the new Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders for the Broncos, especially if they can add a burner element to work from the slot. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
smilinassassin
smilinassassin

Still 26 years old. Has a history with Shurmer. Are the reasons he wants out allowed to be shared or is it private?

