Patrick Peterson Rumored to be Out of Arizona; Will Broncos Pursue?

Patrick Peterson is set to be a free agent and the rumor mill is cranking out new morsels of intrigue. Could the perennial Pro Bowler land in Denver?

When a proven veteran player becomes available, the ears of NFL general managers immediately perk up. Reports out of Arizona earlier this week are forecasting that the Cardinals will release All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson prior to free agency.

It begs the question; in the wake of A.J. Bouye's release, would Denver Broncos GM George Paton reach out to Peterson?

Only last year, the Broncos made a similar plunge for Bouye but that acquisition flamed out spectacularly amid his slew of injuries and a high-profile PED suspension. Peterson would provide a veteran plug-and-play option with valuable leadership skills for defensive head coach Vic Fangio.

That being said, the first-year GM Paton would have to consider the inherent risks of signing an overpaid star who's frankly faded in recent years and also has a history of serving a PED suspension. A cautionary tale indeed, particularly as Paton attempts to repair the damage done by former GM John Elway’s failed Bouye trade.

Rebuilding the cornerback depth chart now becomes paramount and it won’t come cheap for Paton in any potential scenario, particularly when he realizes how much Peterson struggled to justify the $14 million salary he took home from the Cardinals last year.

Peterson started all 16 games for the Cardinals last year and while he hauled in three interceptions and broke up eight passes, his performance was a far cry from the elite shutdown corner he once was. Pro Football Focus graded him No. 82 among 119 qualifying corners in coverage. He was bottom-third.

Paton need only re-watch Peterson's 2020 game tape to get to the heart of the matter and help the GM avoid acting on a perhaps misguided hunch that the corner can return to form. Younger and cheaper options in the NFL draft like Alabama's Patrick Surtain II or Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley would still be the more sensible and cost-effective move to make come April’s draft.

When you add the fading force of Peterson to the Broncos' expensive miss with Bouye, all the evidence points towards Paton steering clear of signing the eight-time Pro Bowler. However, the needs at cornerback are big and Paton will have to do something to add some veteran wherewithal to a unit that has only Bryce Callahan to write home about.

