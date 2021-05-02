Denver Broncos home
Report: Broncos Sign 11 College Free Agents

The Broncos added 11 college free agents post-draft, swelling the 2021 draft haul to 21 players.
The Denver Broncos are coming off a victorious 2021 NFL draft in which first-year GM George Paton showcased exactly why he was such a coveted candidate for the job around the league. Paton did well in walking that delicate balance of drafting the best player available (BPA) with also filling short- and long-term roster needs. 

As Paton said pre-draft, when it comes to the BPA philosophy, the Broncos would stay disciplined to it "within reason." Denver drafted 10 players

Head coach Vic Fangio, who was very involved in this draft class, had to be smiling from ear to ear as Paton restock the defensive cupboards at several positions, including cornerback (two), inside linebacker, safety (two), edge rusher, and defensive line. 

On the offensive side of the ball, coordinator Pat Shurmur also had to be happy with getting future No. 1 running back Javonte Williams in Round 2, as well as a starting-caliber interior offensive lineman in Round 3, and another boundary wide receiver with the 'my ball' mentality. 

For those fans keeping score, Paton's draft haul checked many need boxes while also infusing the roster with some upgraded talent. Two positions that were conspicuously ignored: quarterback and offensive tackle. 

It turns out that Paton indeed "likes" Drew Lock and is happy with the team's QB room in the wake of the Teddy Bridgewater acquisition pre-draft. However, Paton has left room for a potential Aaron Rodgers trade in the future, if the Football Gods open the way for the reigning MVP to leave Green Bay. 

On Sunday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Denver had signed 11 college free agents who didn't hear their name called on draft day. Let's take a look to see what positions Paton and company prioritized in the college free-agent ranks. 

  • Shaun Beyer | TE | Iowa
  • David Curry | LB | Georgia Tech
  • Devontres Dukes | WR | South Florida
  • Drew Himmelman | OT | Illinois State
  • Warren Jackson | WR | Colorado State
  • Nolan Laufeberg | OG | Air Force
  • Branden Mack | WR | Temple
  • Mac McCain | CB | North Carolina A&T
  • Andre Mintze | OLB | Vanderbilt
  • Adam Prentice | FB | South Carolina
  • Curtis Robinson | LB | Stanford

Klis reported that Mintze garnered an $85,000 guarantee, which portends well for his roster security come cut-down time. Mintze could command that because multiple teams wanted to sign him. 

You'll notice, however, that only one offensive tackle was signed and nary a quarterback. Paton is speaking volumes here relative to the QB position. 

As for offensive tackle, we'll just have to wait and see how the spring and summer unfold. If a veteran or rookie the Broncos like gets within orbital striking distance, I'd expect Paton to bring one in. 

Meanwhile, behind starters Garett Bolles and Ja'Wuan James, there's Calvin Anderson, Quinn Bailey — then a massive dearth until the undrafted rookie out of Illinois State, Himmelman. 

We'll have an in-depth breakdown on what each of these CFAs brings to the table for the Broncos publishing soon. Stay tuned. 

Vanderbilt linebacker Andre Mintze (48) goes to tackle Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) as Tennessee tight end Austin Pope (81) defends during a game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Utvs Vandy1130
