Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos Sign ex-Cowboys DL Christian Covington

Chad Jensen

With the ink having barely dried on the 2020 NFL Draft headlines, the Denver Broncos waived four players on Monday, opening up a few roster spots. We might have assumed those spots were to make way for the 17 rookies hitting the roster but the moves were also intended to open up a spot for the veteran free agent Denver signed on Tuesday. 

According to NFL insider and radio personality Adam Caplan, the Broncos are signing ex-Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Christian Covington. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Covington (6-foot-2, 300 lbs) is a sixth-year pro. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans back in 2015 out of Rice University. 

After his rookie deal expired, Covington took his talents to Dallas, signing a one-year deal. In five NFL seasons, he's appeared in 66 games with a combined 16 starts. 

He started six games for Dallas on the D-line last year, totaling 28 tackles (20 solo) and a a sack. Not an addition that's going to blow anyone's socks of out of the gates, but then again, neither was Shelby Harris back in 2017. 

You never know what the future might hold when a player lands with the right team and into the hands of the right coaches. Head Coach Vic Fangio and D-Line Coach Bill Kollar have worked miracles in the past. 

At worst, Covington will compete for a backup role and might not make the roster. At best, he could be a solid rotational piece up front, giving the Broncos' D-line some experience in the reserves. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Every time Fangio brings in a cast off on D you gotta wonder how special can this one be - coz Grumpy likes guys for a reason and more than one have taken a big step.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Best & Worst Picks of 2020 NFL Draft Revealed

Now that the 2020 draft is in the books, it's time to analyze the Broncos' class and also look back on a few missed opportunities.

Erick Trickel

by

Pudgaveli27

4 Broncos' Veterans on the Bubble Following 2020 NFL Draft

The Broncos added 10 draft picks to the roster via the NFL Draft and it left a handful of veterans on unstable ground.

BobMorris

by

Jimrichard

Denver Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog/Open Thread

Log in and join the live discussion as we live-blog the 2020 NFL Draft. How will it shake out for the Broncos?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Next Gen Stats Give Broncos Highest-Graded Score in 2020 NFL Draft

Next Gen Stats is buying what John Elway is selling.

Chad Jensen

by

Choibake

Broncos' 2020 Draft Grades Surprisingly Strong from National Perspective

Join us as we do a round-up from around the web to see how major sites and publications graded the Broncos' 2020 draft haul.

Chad Jensen

by

L0ck3

Gut Reaction: Why Broncos Fans Should Pump the Brakes on Criticism of Round 3 Picks

The Broncos didn't get consensus praise from the fanbase with their trio of third-round picks. But it's possible fans are focusing on the wrong things.

BobMorris

by

505bronco

Mile High Huddle Grades Broncos' Complete 2020 NFL Draft Haul

The Mile High Huddle staff gives the Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft haul a complete grade.

MHH Staff

by

Ricky823

Broncos' Full 2020 NFL Draft Class Unveiled

The Broncos attacked the 2020 NFL Draft with the mandate of building the nest around Drew Lock. Here's the updated list of each pick Denver has made.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Broncos Select Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy at Pick 15 in the Draft

The Broncos stood pat and ultimately got the receiver they loved in the first round.

Chad Jensen

by

ac64

Strong Reaction to Broncos' KJ Hamler Pick Pours in

The Broncos made a surprising selection, taking Penn State WR KJ Hamler in the second round after drafting Alabama's Jerry Jeudy on day one. The reactions in the media world were interesting.

Chad Jensen

by

Pmanningsir1