Report: Broncos Sign ex-Cowboys DL Christian Covington

With the ink having barely dried on the 2020 NFL Draft headlines, the Denver Broncos waived four players on Monday, opening up a few roster spots. We might have assumed those spots were to make way for the 17 rookies hitting the roster but the moves were also intended to open up a spot for the veteran free agent Denver signed on Tuesday.

According to NFL insider and radio personality Adam Caplan, the Broncos are signing ex-Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Christian Covington.

Covington (6-foot-2, 300 lbs) is a sixth-year pro. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans back in 2015 out of Rice University.

After his rookie deal expired, Covington took his talents to Dallas, signing a one-year deal. In five NFL seasons, he's appeared in 66 games with a combined 16 starts.

He started six games for Dallas on the D-line last year, totaling 28 tackles (20 solo) and a a sack. Not an addition that's going to blow anyone's socks of out of the gates, but then again, neither was Shelby Harris back in 2017.

You never know what the future might hold when a player lands with the right team and into the hands of the right coaches. Head Coach Vic Fangio and D-Line Coach Bill Kollar have worked miracles in the past.

At worst, Covington will compete for a backup role and might not make the roster. At best, he could be a solid rotational piece up front, giving the Broncos' D-line some experience in the reserves.

