Report: Broncos Sign ex-Steelers TE Nick Vannett to Two-Year Deal

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos continue to add free-agent talent via the second-wave market. On Saturday, the Broncos added a depth tight end in Nick Vannett on a two-year deal, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

It's a curious move, as the Broncos have a log-jam at the tight end position currently. WIth 2019 first-rounder Noah Fant poised to take a quantum leap forward in year two, the Broncos also have 2015 third-round holdover Jeff Heuerman playing on a second contract, as well as Andrew Beck and Bug Howard. 

That's to say nothing of the two tight ends Denver has coming off injury in Jake Butt and Austin Fort. Even subtracting those two, the Broncos' tight end situation could hardly be considered a 'need' position. 

Perhaps this was a move new OC Pat Shurmur felt the Broncos' offense needed in order to take on the complexion he wants. However, Shurmur's scheme does not traditionally utilize many 2TE sets. 

The No. 1 TE sees a lot of snaps and a lot of targets in the passing game. But outside of short-yardage situations, where Shurmur tends to deploy an extra TE instead of a fullback, they've not received a high usage in his scheme. 

As for Vannett, he entered the league as Seattle's third-round pick out of Ohio State back in 2016. He's since bounced around a little bit, suiting up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 where he hauled in 17 receptions for 166 yards. 

Vannett's value, ostensibly, comes as a blocker, which makes this move all the more curious. Fant might not have perfect technique but he's a more-than-willing and capable blocker, and at this stage in his career, blocking is Heuerman's strength. 

This move smacks of the Broncos hedging against the increasing likelihood that Butt won't ever be able to cash in on his draft pedigree. Whatever the motivations, the Broncos nabbed themselves a 6-foot-6, 261-pound tight end just entering his prime at 27 years old. 

The financial terms of Vannett's deal with the Broncos are not yet known. 

