Broncos Sign Former Jaguars Starting TE

Broncos Sign Former Jaguars TE Eric Saubert

Jake Butt's replacement?
In a corresponding roster move after releasing quarterback Jeff Driskel, the Denver Broncos signed former Jaguars tight end Eric Saubert, the team announced Monday.

Terms of his contract were not available at press time.

A 2017 fifth-round pick out of Drake, Saubert began his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, recording five catches for 48 yards across 30 appearances (one start). He was traded to and cut from the New England Patriots in 2019 and briefly landed on the Raiders' practice squad before the Bears signed him to their active roster. Saubert totaled two catches for 21 yards in Chicago that year.

Waived by the Bears last September, Saubert landed on the Jaguars' practice squad and then its regular-season squad. He ended up starting four games for Jacksonville in 2020, tallying 16 yards on three grabs.

Entering his age-27 campaign, Saubert effectively is the Broncos' replacement for Jake Butt, a free agent whom the team chose not to re-sign. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder will function as the 'Y' tight end — an inline blocker — assuming he cracks the 53.

Saubert joins a crowded positional room that features Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Troy Fumagalli, and Austin Fort. Denver also added former Iowa TE Shaun Beyer as an undrafted free agent.

