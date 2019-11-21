Broncos Stock Report: Risers & Fallers Heading Into Week 12

The Denver Broncos dropped their seventh game of the season, squandering a 20-0 halftime lead to ultimately fall to the Minnesota Vikings 27-23. Denver now sits at 3-7 on the season.

As you would expect after another disappointing loss, the list of players trending down trumps those heading in a positive direction. Here is the Broncos roster stock report following Week 11.

Risers

Dre’Mont Jones (#10, Up 4 spots)

Is No. 10 overall too high for Jones? Perhaps. But this guy continues to play at a very high level week in and week out. Jones finished the game against the Vikings with just one sack, but often found himself in the backfield pressuring Kirk Cousins. And not only has he shined as a pass rusher this season, Jones has also come on big as a run stopper in recent weeks. It’s nice knowing the Broncos have Jones on just the first year of his rookie deal. I’m excited to see what he can bring to the front seven after logging this full season plus an offseason of work.

Tim Patrick (#11, Up 7 spots)

Patrick is back! And did he look good in his return from injured reserve. Patrick finished the game with four catches for 77 yards, including a nice reception on a 38-yard trick-play pass from Courtland Sutton. Tim looks like the clear second-best wide receiver on the team at the moment and is going to be a key complementary piece in this offense across from Sutton going forward.

Shelby Harris (#19, Up 8 spots)

The Broncos need to extend this man. He had a monster game against the Vikings, logging three sacks, two tackles for loss, three QB hits, and a forced fumble to go along with five total tackles. Shelby absolutely destroyed Cousins on the play he forced a fumble too. Since shifting away from nose tackle, Harris has picked up right where he left off during his breakout season last year.

Mike Purcell (#26, up 5 spots)

It’s safe to say at this point that Purcell is not a fluke. He fits into this defensive scheme like a glove and has played very well since being inserted into the starting nose tackle position. He continued his solid play in Minnesota and was a large part of why the team was able to shut out the Vikings in the first half. He, similar to Harris, will be an unrestricted free agent following the season.

What happens next with Drew Lock? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fallers

Brandon McManus (#24, down 4 spots)

McManus wasn’t necessarily awful in this game. He converted 3-of-4 on his field goal attempts, with his sole miss coming from 43 yards. The reason he’s dropping down the list a bit is more of a representation of his value based on his contract. Right now McManus is being paid like a top-5 NFL kicker, but is not producing at that level. Next season, his cap number will rise to $4,250,000 and Denver will need to decide if he’s worth keeping on at that price.

Andy Janovich (#27, down 12 spots)

Jano just can’t catch a break. The Broncos offense, in particular, the running game, has looked significantly better when Janovich is on the field. The team was looking like it was starting to hit a bit of offensive rhythm before losing him to a gruesome arm injury. Janovich was placed on IR following the game and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season. Going forward though, he will continue being important to this offense as long as they are in this scheme. Here’s to wishing him a speedy recovery.

Davontae Harris (#30, down 5 spots)

Harris fell a back to Earth a bit in this game. After looking surprisingly solid the last several weeks, he was picked on often by Cousins in this game — to a point where he was replaced by Isaac Yiadom at one point. Yikes. I’ll be keeping an eye on him next week to see how he rebounds. Hopefully, this was just a bad game and he’s able to get back on track. It would be nice knowing the Broncos have him as insurance going into the 2020 season.

Elijah Wilkinson (#33, down 5 spots)

At this point, it’s become pretty clear that Wilkinson just doesn’t quite cut it as a starting offensive tackle. If you remember though, he did look good last season playing at guard — which appears to be the position he’s best suited for. Given he’s set to hit restricted free agency, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to retain him for 2020, but hopefully with plans of being the 6th lineman on the depth chart.

Colby Wadman (#40, down 8 spots)

Wadman continued his trend of poor punting with another bad showing against the Vikings. It’s time to start hosting punter tryouts — what’s the worst that can happen?

There’s your stock report heading into Week 12, Broncos Country! Let me know what you think below in the comment section below!

Follow Trevor on Twitter @TrevorJudge and @MileHighHuddle.