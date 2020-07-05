Mile High Huddle
WATCH: TE Noah Fant Posts Workout Hype Video With Drew Lock

Chad Jensen

Back in May, Drew Lock emerged from quarantine at his parents' home in Lee's Summit, MO, and returned to the Mile High City. With players being prohibited by the NFL from entering and using team facilities, Lock decided to take what advice and insight he'd gleaned from talking with Peyton Manning this offseason and organized some workouts away from UC Health Training Center. 

Lock and company have utilized Denver-area parks to get throwing sessions in and at one point, were operating the 'full offense' of new Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur. With the Offseason Training Program canceled thanks to the pandemic, these reps have had to satiate Lock and company until training camp kicks of on July 28. 

One player we had heretofore been unable to confirm as an attendee at these unofficial workouts is second-year tight end Noah Fant. However, thanks to a video uploaded to Instagram, we can now include Fant, as well as rookie fourth-round TE Albert Okwuegbunam. 

Just a sneak peek.

These clips look like they were shot by the same person who captured Phillip Lindsay's recent Instagram post, which included the following message: "Like I said, we gonna see."

Lindsay is the only player who could be seen in these clips wearing a Broncos helmet, which is likely an emblem of his focus on improving his pass-catching abilities in 2020. Anyone who's played football knows that catching passes without a helmet on is quite different than having it strapped on one's dome. 

As for Fant, he's coming off a record-breaking rookie season with the Broncos in which he hauled in 40 receptions for 562 yards and three touchdowns. He is the projected No. 1 TE heading into Year 2. 

At the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, Fant ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, which, at 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, it's astounding. Meanwhile, Okwuegbunam (6-foot-5, 258) actually ran faster at this year's Combine at 4.49s. 

It should be encouraging for fans to see these two young, dynamic tight ends on a practice field together, totally and absolutely on a voluntary basis, smiling and working out. If the Broncos' plans come to fruition, and it might not be fully realized until 2021, Fant and Okwuegbunam could be that next great tight end duo to take the NFL by storm and perhaps even revolutionize the position. 

Rob Gronkowski and the late Aaron Hernandez did it in New England almost a decade ago. Neither Gronk (4.68s) or Hernandez (4.64s) were even close to as fast as Fant or Okwuegbunam. Ponder. 

It's worth noting that it would appear Lock and company have decided to ignore the NFLPA's recommendation to cease any and all unofficial workouts until training camp as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. If Tom Brady is going to disregard the NFLPA's doctor and continue practicing with his new Tampa Bay teammates, most NFLers will follow suit. 

Like those in the real world who've returned to work with an eye towards socially-responsible behavior including social distancing and the wearing of masks in public places indoors, Lock and company are punching their version of the clock. For what it's worth, Lock and the Broncos will host Brady and the Bucanneers in Week 3 of the regular season.  

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

