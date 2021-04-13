Broncos Tease a Brand New Jersey Number for WR Jerry Jeudy on Twitter

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Broncos Tease Fans on Twitter With WR Jerry Jeudy Image in No. 4 Jersey

Is Jerry Jeudy about to change his jersey number?
All signs point to NFL owners rubber-stamping a rule change that would allow non-quarterbacks and non-specialists to wear single-digit jersey numbers. Many star running backs and wide receivers have worn single-digit jerseys in college but have been forced to change to double digits — between 10-19 or 80-89 — by the NFL. 

Denver Broncos' wideout Jerry Jeudy is one such player. Jeudy changed from No. 4 at the University of Alabama to No. 10 in Denver. 

But a recent social media post by the Broncos themselves could be a harbinger that Jeudy will soon move back to the No. 4 he made famous for the Crimson Tide. 

Frankly, I'm a traditionalist on most things NFL. I wouldn't love the move from the current jersey number options for wideouts to single-digits. 

But at the end of the day, it's no big deal. And at the very least, it would provide Jeudy and the Broncos an opportunity to sell some additional merchandise. 

Jeudy was Denver's first-round draft pick last year, selected at pick 15. When the Broncos lost their No. 1 Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton for the season in Week 2, the onus fell on Jeudy to step up and bridge the gap. 

The results were mixed and while Jeudy did struggle with inopportune drops, he also turned in some big days at the office, especially on the road vs. Atlanta in Week 9 and in the season-finale vs. Las Vegas. 

All-in, Jeudy finished with 52 receptions (on a whopping 113 targets) for 852 yards and three touchdowns. It was one of the most prolific rookie campaigns of a receiver in Broncos' history, which serves as a more-than-encouraging harbinger of what's to come. 

