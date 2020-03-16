Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos RFA Tender OL Elijah Wilkinson at Second-Round Level

Chad Jensen

Nearly five hours into the NFL's legal tampering window, the Denver Broncos are yet to make any earth-shattering moves in free agency. However, on Monday afternoon, the Broncos moved to shore up a key piece along the offensive line. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Elijah Wilkinson gets the second-round restricted free-agent tender, which comes with a significant pay-raise. Set to earn $3.25M in 2020 on the tender,  Wilkinson's return gives the Broncos a starting option at right guard. 

Wilkinson started 13 games last season at right tackle in place of the injured prized free-agent acquisition Ja'Wuan James. The year prior, Wilkinson started seven games at right guard after Connor McGovern took over at center for an injured Matt Paradis. 

These past two seasons have proven Wilkinson's value and utility to the Broncos, and the team is showing him some love. While he was definitely playing out of position last year at right tackle, he bridged the gap and helped mitigate what could have been a Category 5 disaster for the Broncos. 

Wilkinson joined the Broncos as a college free agent out of UMass in 2017. At age 25, he's just hitting his prime. Worst-case scenario, Wilkinson provides the Broncos with a viable starting right guard and a swing tackle. 

If Wilkinson plays his cards right, and the situation doesn't dictate him playing out of position again, he could parlay this RFA tender into a big-money deal in 2021. Tendering Wilkinson also gives the Broncos a modicum of insurance in the event that the team is unable to come to an accord with McGovern — who's an unrestricted free agent. 

We're still waiting to see whether the Broncos actually tender fellow RFA Mike Purcell. It was reported last month that the expectation was that Denver would tender the big nose tackle but we've yet to see actual movement on the issue. 

Klis also reported the Broncos tendered four exclusive rights free agents. To wit: WR Tim Patrick, WR/PR Diontae Spencer, CB Shakial Taylor, and DB Trey Marshall. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft

It's time to lay the blueprint of a full offseason plan of attack for the Broncos in 2020.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Report: Broncos Interested in Ex-Chargers' RB Melvin Gordon

Could the Broncos really spend free-agent dollars on a tier-one running back? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

A New Report Sheds Light on the Amari Cooper to Broncos Buzz

The Broncos are reportedly monitoring the Amari Cooper situation in Dallas with a close eye.

Chad Jensen

by

Chefy10

Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris 'Unlikely' to Return According to Broncos Insider

The Broncos are poised to lose all three of their day-one D-line starters to free agency, if this report turns out to be true.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft | Final Version

With NFL free agency set to open in just a few days, we unveil our final full offseason mock. What moves in free agency and the draft do the Broncos make?

Erick Trickel

by

Bucky Bronco

Chris Harris, Jr. has 'Pretty Much' Closed the Door on a Potential Return to Broncos

Chris Harris, Jr. appears ready to turn the page and move on in his 10th NFL season.

Chad Jensen

by

Chefy10

Broncos Urged by NFL Insider to Pay Phillip Lindsay Instead of an Outside RB

Phillip Lindsay is under contract for 2020 but could the Broncos offer him an early extension? One NFL insider is pounding the table for it.

Chad Jensen

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Advanced Analytics Answer Whether Broncos Should Pay Free-Agent OL Connor McGovern

The Broncos are facing two holes on the offensive line. If the team looks to the free-agent pool, these analytics have to govern their decision-making and clarify what should be done with Connor McGovern.

Thomas Hall

by

Tommy108

Denver Broncos 2020 Free Agency Preview | Everything You Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know about the Broncos' free-agency situation in 2020.

Chad Jensen

by

Dehano

Ex-Dolphins S Reshad Jones Labeled the 'Perfect Insurance Option' for Broncos

Could the Broncos look to hedge against the future by signing a Miami Dolphins cast-off?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX