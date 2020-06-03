Vic Fangio Issues Strong Statement on Police Brutality, Voices Support for Ethical Majority of Cops

On Tuesday, Denver Broncos' Head Coach Vic Fangio made himself available via a virtual press conference. We hadn't had a chance to hear from Coach Fangio since immediately following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With civil unrest swelling across the U.S., Fangio didn't open Tuesday's presser to media questions out of the gate. Instead, Coach Fangio opened with a statement in response to the sickening murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the brutal methods deployed by those attending police that led to his death.

Note: Instead of cutting his remarks up, I'm going to post Fangio's initial statement in its entirety.

“Usually I just start fielding question as you guys know and girls. I just wanted to share with you some thoughts I’ve had from the past few days before we get started. I was shocked, sad, and angry when I saw [what] the policemen do to a handcuffed George Floyd on his stomach that led to his death. He should be punished to the fullest extent of the law for the crimes he has been charged with in addition to being charged with treason for failing to uphold the badge and the uniform he was entrusted with. I have the utmost respect and admiration for the police and the job they do under trying circumstances. They allow us to have a great country on a daily basis. The Minnesota cop failed the 99 percent of the police that do a great job and we are all paying a price for that. I’ve listened to many people talk the past few days. The one that resonated with me the most was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He also recognized that 98-99 percent of the police do a tremendous job in tough situations and we must do all we can to correct the small percentage that don’t do a great job on a daily basis. Kareem was one person talking sensibly and with solutions. This is not a political issue. We have had similar situations in St. Louis in 2014, Baltimore in 2015, and others recently and prior to those. It’s a societal issue that we all have to join in to correct. Good deeds and doing the right things by all in society will far outweigh people pontificating what their words and any amount of money can solve. Sports bring people together and I look forward to the Broncos and the NFL leading that charge. Thank you.”

Respect to Fangio for calling for accountability for those police whose brutality and negligence led to Mr. Floyd's death while also making clear his support for the cops who do their best to handle very high-stress scenarios with integrity and empathy. To protect and serve. Most police embody that common maxim utilized by departments across the nation.

Coach Fangio also addressed the involvement of Broncos' All-Pro safety Justin Simmons in a peaceful protest in Martin County, Florida over the weekend. There is video footage of Simmons giving an impassioned speech to the protesters gathered in Stuart, FL.

“I thought it was great," Coach Fangio said. "Justin is a great person, a great leader and has his head screwed on correctly. He sees the problems and how they need to be solved."

Fangio emphasized the passionate — but peaceful — protests and the search for solutions. Many activists believe peaceful demonstration under the First Amendment is the most ethical and effective means to exact societal change. Simmons pleaded for no violence before declaring, "All lives can't matter until black lives matter."

"He’s doing it peacefully and he’s searching for solutions," Coach Fangio said of Simmons. "It’s easy for everybody to identify the problems— we all know the problems—but we need to search for solutions. I think that Justin is one of those guys that will help us find solutions and lead us out of this mess that we’re in.”

Coach Fangio deserves kudos for his remarks on multiple levels. One, for condemning police brutality and calling for swift accountability. Two, vocally offering his support for the 98-to-99% of police who do their job ethically, and often times, selflessly. Three, for emphasizing the need for peaceful protests in order to quell the wanton violence that has been so destructive in dozens of U.S. cities over the last week. And four, for praising Simmons' true leadership.

Broncos Getting Back on the Field...Eventually

On the subject of Broncos football, fans want to know when they can expect to see the players back on the field and whether there will even be a season. With COVID-19 continuing to diminish across the country, the NFL appears intent on playing its 2020 season with training camps starting on time in late July. Just don't expect to see the players at facilities between now and then.

“I don’t make that decision. The NFL does," Fangio said with regard to when players and coaches can return to team facilities. "Right now, we won’t be on the field until training camp. If that changes between now and then, then we will adjust."

That doesn't mean the Broncos will cease all communication and football activities. What it does mean is that it'll have to be virtual and players will have to take the initiative, as second-year QB Drew Lock has, to work out, stay in shape, and get together away from team facilities to practice. The good news is, all 32 NFL teams are on equal footing in this regard.

"So our meetings will continue to be virtual," Fangio said. "We won’t be behind any more than anyone else is. It’d be different if half the teams were shut down and half weren’t. It’s even-steven, and luckily, me and a bunch of the other coaches have had experience with the lockout in 2011. From a football standpoint, it’s very similar to that."

In 2011, NFL owners locked players out of facilities for the entire offseason as the owners negotiated with the players union over a new collective bargaining agreement. A new CBA was agreed to at the 11th hour, allowing NFL teams to start training camp on time, though the entire 2011 offseason training program, for all 32 teams, had to be scrapped.

That season still went off without a hitch, as Broncos fans can remember Tim Tebow eventually taking over starting quarterback duties after Kyle Orton led the team out to a woeful start. The 'Tebow season', as so many fans are fond to call it in retrospect, was an entertaining and enthralling whirlwind that culminated in the Broncos defeating the defending AFC Champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs, though Denver would get trounced and bounced by the New England Patriots the ensuing week.

Right now, what most fans care about from a football perspective is that there is a season. All signs point to it. First, though, we have a societal issue that needs correcting. Here's to hoping our communities and leaders can come together to find a solution and put these dark days behind us.

