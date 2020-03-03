Mile High Huddle
Report: Vic Fangio Tried to Sign CB A.J. Bouye with Bears in 2017

Chad Jensen

If at first you don't succeed, try try again. As the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, Vic Fangio tried to sign then-free agent CB A.J. Bouye. But according to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, Bouye chose to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite the Bears offering him more money. 

Bouye signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract in Jacksonville and proceeded to produce his best season as a pro in 2017, notching six interceptions and breaking up 16 passes. His last two years haven't been as prolific, but Fangio has kept an eye on him biding his time. 

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos sent a 2020 fourth-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for Bouye. The trade cannot be officially consummated until the new league year opens on March 18. But all the framework is in place. Bouye is coming to Denver.

What it Means

Fans should be encouraged by the fact that Fangio has liked Bouye for a long time. Because it means that Fangio believes Bouye is a fit in his complex defense. 

Chris Harris, Jr. had arguably his worst year as a starter in Fangio's scheme last season, although it's unclear what can be exactly attributed to that, whether it was the Xs and Os, injuries to the cornerback position or age. Or maybe a combination of the three. Whatever the case was, Fangio is throwing in with Bouye for a reason.

The Broncos believe they can get Bouye playing at a Pro Bowl level once again. He's got two years left on his contract. He's on the books to earn a $13M salary in 2020 and 2021. 

Meanwhile, Harris is exactly two weeks away from testing the NFL market and freely negotiating with any all suitors for his services where he's purported to be seeking a deal that will pay him $15M/year. Don't rule out the possibility of Denver still finding a way to keep Harris but it's appearing to be a slim possibility. 

The Broncos spoke loudly with their actions on Tuesday. Message heard, loud and clear.

The trade is also a sign that Fangio has been given more input in the Broncos' personnel decisions. With a full year as a head coach now under his belt, GM John Elway — who's always listened to his coaches when it comes to free agency and the draft — has allowed Fangio more control and say over which players don the Orange and Blue.  

