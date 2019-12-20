Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Lions | Week 16 | Predictions & Picks

Josh Carney (@JCarney_Sports) 9-5: The Denver Broncos will throw it back on Sunday and give the fanbase something to be merry about this holiday season. Returning home, Drew Lock and the Broncos’ offense will kick it into high gear at the Mile High City, lighting up the scoreboard to match their bright orange throwbacks. The Denver defense will get back on track against a moribund Lions offense. This one shouldn’t be close.

Pick: Broncos 34, Lions 13

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 1-6: So the season play’s out with two home games, starting this Sunday when the Lions roll into town. Lock at least provides some reason for fans to show up and tune in. The defense lends a hand, despite the current injury crisis, with a much stronger showing than they put up in KC. As tame as this matchup might be for most NFL fans the QB protégé will provide some excitement and hope for the future as he pulls out the win in his 4th NFL start.

Bold Prediction: Lock throws for 4 scores. Two go to Courtland Sutton and one each snagged by Noah Fant and Tim Patrick.

Pick: Broncos 35, Lions 21

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 6-8: If there was ever a get-right game for the Broncos offense after a bad showing in Kansas City, this is it. Detroit is a terrible team that just seems to be getting worse as the season progresses. The Broncos offense has an explosive game with at least five big plays (20-plus yards) and the run game is able to take over in the second half, leading to Phillip Lindsay having his biggest rushing day of the season. Defensively the Broncos should also have some opportunities for big plays with a rookie quarterback that has been getting worse every single start this year. The Broncos win this one big and the 'Lock is the future' buzz get amped up once again.

Pick: Broncos 30, Lions 13

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 8-6: The Broncos and the Lions are teams heading in opposite directions. The Lions started off the season with a strong start with what appeared to be a promising season, but since then have fallen hard. The team is struggling to find a win. The Broncos have shown promise of late even with the loss to the Chiefs. At home, the Broncos should be able to bounce back against a struggling team and get the victory, even with all the injuries of late.

Pick: Broncos 31, Lions 17

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 6-8: Lock went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and was stricken down. All the more motivated to show out, Lock bounces back in a big way at home in front of the Mile High Faithful. Despite all the injuries to the defensive line, the Broncos smother the Lions and Von Miller eats in a big way, intent on getting to double-digit sack totals this season.

Pick: Broncos 27, Lions 17

Trevor Judge (@TrevorJudge) 7-7: Two teams eliminated from the playoffs and playing for next season, which makes any game like this a tossup. However, the Broncos are looking to build off a strong 2-1 start to the Drew Lock era. The amount of players on the Lions' injured reserve is starting to look like a full NFL roster. So at the end of the day, I think the Broncos will have more to play for than the David Blough led Lions. Look for a bounce-back performance from Lock and Lindsay.

Pick: Broncos 27, Lions 16

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 6-7:

Lock crashed back down to Earth — predictably — amid Denver's snow-filled blowout loss to the Chiefs in Week 15. But the Lions are the cure for what ails a rookie quarterback. Any quarterback, really. Detroit's defense has been a doormat for opposing offenses this season; look no further than Jameis freakin' Winston's 458 passing yards last Sunday. The checked-out Lions rank near the bottom in the four major defensive categories: 31st in total yards and against the pass, 26th in points, and 18th against the run. Add to it a dome team forced to play in the Denver elements, and this has the makings of a Broncos victory. A resounding one. Those who prematurely deboarded the Lock train will be scurrying to hop back on at its next stop — the Broncos' sixth win.

Pick: Broncos 30, Lions 16

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 6-8: The Broncos are coming off of a disappointing loss on the road at Arrowhead. As disheartening as a loss to the rival Chiefs was last week, there couldn’t be a better team than the walking Hospital ward that is the Lions. The Lions are playing QB David Blough, a weaker-armed Trevor Siemian, losing two of their top-3 weapons, and fielding a dreadful defense. The Denver passing game led by Lock gets right and looks good in sunny Denver on Sunday, and the wide receiver depth of DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick look the best they have all season.

Pick: Broncos 31, Lions 17

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 9-5: The Broncos enter Week 16 with a lot of players who are hurt — some who are done for the season — and will be giving a lot of younger guys playing time. But the same holds true for the Lions, particularly when it comes to quarterback. The Lions, though a somewhat better team on offense than the Broncos, are not as good defensively. Like the Broncos, the Lions have challenged multiple teams in close games, but those games came earlier in the season when they still had Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driscoll under center. That’s no longer the case, which makes the Lions vulnerable. The Broncos will have to find a way to contain Kenny Golladay, who is an underrated receiver, but otherwise, there’s not a lot of players the Lions have who worry me. While I don’t expect a perfect game from the Broncos, I expect them to set the tone early and come out with their third victory with Lock as the starter.

Pick: Broncos 24, Lions 17

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 9-5: After getting pasted by the Chiefs last week, the Broncos look to get back on track against a team decimated by injuries. Without Stafford in the mix, Denver's defense can get back on track after allowing 140-plus yards to Travis Kelce last week. Detroit's defense is very suspect, and open for another huge performance by Drew Lock, who throws three TD passes in a big win.

Pick: Broncos 27, Lions 13

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 7-7: How will Lock bounce back after the game he had in Kansas City and those conditions? The Lions are on a team trending downwards that have a lot of internal strife between players and coaches. Watching the Lions and Matt Patricia looks a lot like watching the Broncos under Vance Joseph. Being a home game and after the Arrowhead loss, the Broncos led by Lock are going to be out for vengeance. Denver walks out of this one in a huge way after putting a trouncing on the Lions for all four quarters.

Pick: Broncos 41, Lions 13

