Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 11: What to Watch For vs. Chargers

Erick Trickel

In back-to-back weeks, the Denver Broncos have to take on a Divisional rival with this one being the second being at home vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos will play a division rival in five of their last eight games, with the Chargers being the second. 

In this matchup, at least the Broncos are back home after two weeks on the road, though with the Chargers, a road game has traditionally been a ninth home game for Denver.

The Chargers are a team that has, with an odd consistency, under-performed while dealing with a large number of key injuries. L.A.'s offensive line has been hit early and often over the years with the injury bug, but the team has made some key additions to help out the unit. 

There is also a big unknown with the Chargers' offense as to who the quarterback is going to be by the time the Broncos draw them in Week 11. L.A. invested a high first-round draft pick in quarterback Justin Herbert, but also has a veteran that they may roll with instead in Tyrod Taylor. 

Whichever way the Chargers go, there could be changes to the starter by the time Week 11 comes around. If the Broncos enter Week 11 with less than seven wins, this would be a must-win game if they wish to push for the playoffs. 

You want a 10-6 record, at the very least, for a solid chance at the postseason and over the last six games, it looks like a 3-3 schedule. Even if the Broncos have more than seven wins, this still can be considered a must-win game because of the fact it is a Divisional rival. 

For an in-depth look at the unique challenge the Chargers present in 2020, check out the video above.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

It's gonna be interesting to see who's under center for LAC come Week 11.

